SingerLewak Advises Importers to Act Now on IEEPA Tariff Refunds

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Supreme Court Ruling Creates Material Cash Recovery Opportunity, but Claims Must Be Actively Filed

Mid-market companies need to move quickly, but they also need to move carefully.” — Daniel Sheinfeld

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak LLP, a leading accounting, advisory, and tax services firm, is advising U.S. importers to take immediate action to recover tariffs invalidated by a February 2026 U.S. Supreme Court decision, and to assess the tax implications of any refunds received before filing claims.BackgroundOn February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. The decision effectively invalidated tariffs imposed under IEEPA.Judge Richard K. Eaton of the Court of International Trade is overseeing the refund process and ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish a refund mechanism by April 20, 2026. As of April 26, 2026, CBP reported more than 75,000 Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) declarations submitted, over 47,000 of which passed file validations, encompassing more than 11 million tariff entries. Refunds on approved declarations were expected to begin issuing by May 11, 2026.What This Means for ImportersFor mid-market businesses, the refunds represent a material liquidity opportunity. Companies that historically capitalized tariff costs into inventory or fixed assets may now recover them, often with interest. Refunds will not be automatic, however. Claims must be actively submitted through CBP's CAPE system, and timely action is required.The tax treatment of any refunds received will depend on how tariffs were previously accounted for, timing considerations for accrual-basis taxpayers, and any contractual obligations requiring pass-through to customers."Mid-market companies need to move quickly, but they also need to move carefully," said Daniel Sheinfeld , Supervising Senior Accountant at SingerLewak. "The filing process requires coordination across import documentation, tax analysis, and cash flow planning. Getting the tax treatment wrong could turn a recovery into a liability."IEEPA Tariff Refund Readiness: Key StepsSingerLewak has developed a ten-point readiness checklist for businesses pursuing tariff refunds, covering: eligibility and exposure assessment; data and documentation readiness; CBP system preparation; tax treatment analysis; timing and cash flow planning; contractual considerations; internal coordination; filing and compliance; financial reporting; and ongoing monitoring as regulatory guidance continues to develop.How SingerLewak Can HelpSingerLewak provides end-to-end support for businesses pursuing IEEPA tariff refunds, including claim quantification, filing assistance, tax treatment analysis, and strategic advisory services. The firm's International Tax team is available to help businesses assess their exposure, prepare filings, and address tax implications before they become surprises.The trade environment continues to shift. Regulations, tariffs, and court decisions can move quickly, and the window to act on opportunities like this one does not stay open indefinitely.About SingerLewakFounded in 1959, SingerLewak LLP is a leading accounting, advisory, and tax services firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. With more than 400 professionals across multiple states, the firm provides comprehensive solutions to public and private companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. SingerLewak is committed to delivering proactive, value-driven guidance to help clients navigate complex financial and regulatory environments while achieving long-term success.

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