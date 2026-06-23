Stuyvesant High School Student’s Debut Book Global Game Changers Earns Three International Book Honors

Global Game Changers

Yana Bijoor's collection of 50 social enterprise stories earns 2026 honors from the Axiom Business, Nautilus, and Next Generation Indie Book Awards

These 50 changemakers prove impact doesn't require permission or credentials, just curiosity and the willingness to start. I hope it inspires readers to look at real problems and ask what they can do” — Yana Bijoor

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Game Changers : 50 Stories of Impact and Innovation, the debut book by Stuyvesant High School junior Yana Bijoor, has earned three international book honors. The book won the Silver Medal in the Business Stories & Fables category at the 2026 Axiom Business Book Awards, the Silver Medal in the Rising To The Moment category at the 2026 Nautilus Book Awards, and was a Finalist in the Social Change category at the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.The self-published collection profiles 50 social entrepreneurs and innovators working to solve real problems around the world. Written from a high school student’s perspective, the book introduces readers, especially other young people, to these founders and their ideas.“These 50 changemakers prove that meaningful impact doesn’t always require permission or credentials. It requires curiosity and the willingness to start. I hope the book inspires more young readers to look at global problems and ask what they can do,” said Bijoor.The Axiom Business Book Awards honor the year’s best business books across more than 20 categories. The Nautilus Book Awards honor books that support conscious living, green values, wellness, social change, and social justice. The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are among the largest international awards programs for independent publishers and self-published authors.Bijoor is a junior at Stuyvesant High School in New York City. She writes Inventaid, a weekly newsletter profiling social enterprises that solve global problems, and is the Founder and CEO of TruthSpot.ai, a nonprofit that teaches students to identify deepfakes. She lives in Brooklyn with her family.Global Game Changers: 50 Stories of Impact and Innovation is available as an ebook on Google Play, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Smashwords.

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