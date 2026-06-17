Gaston County Public Health Investigating Tuberculosis Exposure

GASTONIA, N.C. – An individual associated with Stuart W. Cramer High School has recently tested positive for active tuberculosis (TB) disease. Gaston County Public Health is working with Gaston County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to conduct an investigation and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

There is no known ongoing threat to the Gaston County community. TB exposure is not an emergency and is not immediately life threatening. No action is needed unless you are contacted by Gaston County Public Health. Gaston County Public Health will be reaching out to individuals at risk of TB exposure by mail and phone to offer testing.

TB is spread through the air. Risk of infection is increased for individuals that spend long periods of time in small, poorly ventilated spaces with a person who is contagious. The majority of individuals who are infected will not develop active TB disease. Signs and symptoms of active TB disease can include cough lasting 3 weeks or more, coughing up blood, weight loss, and night sweats. Both TB infection and TB disease are treatable. For more information on TB visit: https://www.cdc.gov/tb/about/index.html.

Any media inquiries related to TB disease or Gaston County Public Health’s response should be directed to the Gaston County Communications Director, Adam Gaub, at Adam.Gaub@gastongov.com.