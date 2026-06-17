Dallas Park Splash Pad Opening Wednesday, June 17

We are excited to announce that the Dallas Park Splash Pad will be opening for the season, beginning Wednesday, June 17, for regular 10 am to 7 pm hours.

As everyone knows, our area continues to experience drought conditions. Earlier this year, out of an abundance of caution and a desire to be responsible stewards of our water resources, we made the decision to delay opening the Dallas Park Splash Pad. Like many residents, we had hoped conditions would have improved by now; however, the drought has persisted.

The Dallas Park Splash Pad operates using a closed-loop system that recycles and reuses virtually all of its water. Unlike traditional flow-through splash pads, the only water consumed is the small amount lost through evaporation and the periodic backwashing of filters required to maintain water quality and safety. As a result, the facility uses only a small fraction of the water required by conventional splash pads.

While drought conditions remain, we believe opening the splash pad strikes the right balance between conserving our water resources and continuing to provide recreational opportunities for our families and children.