Scottsdale Travel Advisor Named World's Top-Producing Agent for Saint Lucia

Kerri Logan Shirk, owner of Scottsdale-based Sunlover Travel, accepts the Prime Minister's Award for Exceptional Global Sales Performance by Revenue, naming her the world's top-producing Saint Lucia travel advisor for 2025

Kerri Logan Shirk of Sunlover Travel earns the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority's Prime Minister's Award for top global sales revenue in 2025.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerri Logan Shirk, owner of Scottsdale-based luxury travel agency Sunlover Travel, has been named the world's top-producing travel advisor for the island of Saint Lucia for 2025, receiving the Prime Minister's Award for Exceptional Global Sales Performance by Revenue at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority's 6th Annual Global Piton Awards, as reported by Recommend Magazine.

The award, presented during a ceremony hosted by Secrets St. Lucia in Castries, recognized 34 travel professionals from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean for driving visitor arrivals and tourism revenue to the island throughout 2025. Among the honorees, Logan Shirk was the sole recipient of the Prime Minister's Award, the program's highest individual sales distinction, marking her as the single highest revenue-generating advisor for Saint Lucia worldwide.

"This isn't a title I expected to be chasing, it's just what happens when you genuinely love a destination and you've spent years learning every inch of it for your clients," said Logan Shirk. "I get to do this work from my office in Scottsdale and represent Arizona on a global stage, that part means a lot to me."

Sunlover Travel specializes in destination weddings, honeymoons, and luxury tropical travel, working primarily with clients traveling across the Caribbean, Mexico, Bora Bora, the Maldives, and Fiji. Known professionally as "Caribbean Kerri," she previously served as a Sandals Resorts Business Development Manager before running her own agency. She holds Sandals Royal Chairman Platinum Elite status, placing her among the top five percent of Sandals-affiliated advisors globally, along with recognitions including the Jamaica Tourist Board Top 50, Antigua Tourist Board Top 100, Top Agent for Grenada, ALG Vacations Top 100 Agents, and The Knot's Best of Weddings.

Source: "Saint Lucia Honors Top Travel Pros at Global Piton Awards," Recommend Magazine, June 15, 2026

All of Sunlover Travel's planning services are offered at no cost to clients.

For more information, visit sunlovertravel.com.

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