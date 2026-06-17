Juniper Speech Therapy Opens New Phoenix Location, Expanding Access to Speech and Myofunctional Therapy Services

Julie Mercadante, Founder, Juniper Speech Therapy Julie Mercadante, Juniper Speech Therapy, with client

Juniper Speech Therapy, a Phoenix-based pediatric practice specializing in speech therapy and myofunctional therapy, has opened a new location.

We’re excited to continue expanding access to specialized speech and myofunctional therapy services in Phoenix.” — Julie Mercadante

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juniper Speech Therapy , a Phoenix-based pediatric practice specializing in speech therapy and myofunctional therapy, has opened a new clinic location at 13802 N. 32nd St., Unit 8, Phoenix, AZ 85032, inside The Motherhood Co.Conveniently located just a few blocks west of Arizona State Route 51 near the Thunderbird Road exit, the new office expands access to specialized services for children and families throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and surrounding communities.Founded by licensed Speech-Language Pathologist Julie Mercadante, Juniper Speech Therapy provides speech-language evaluations and therapy, feeding therapy, and myofunctional therapy for children. The practice serves families both in-clinic and through in-home and virtual services across Arizona.“Many parents are familiar with speech therapy but may not realize that breathing, tongue posture, sleep quality, and feeding patterns can all play a role in a child’s communication development,” said Mercadante. “Our goal is to identify the root causes behind speech and feeding challenges and help children build skills that support long-term success.”Mercadante, who has nearly three decades of experience as a speech-language pathologist, founded Juniper Speech Therapy nearly six years ago. The practice has developed a reputation for helping children with persistent speech challenges, including articulation disorders involving sounds such as R and S, as well as feeding difficulties and oral-motor concerns.Myofunctional therapy focuses on how the tongue, lips, jaw, and facial muscles function during breathing, eating, swallowing, and speaking. By addressing these foundational skills, therapists can help children improve speech clarity, feeding abilities, oral development, and healthy breathing habits.The new clinic location inside The Motherhood Co. places Juniper Speech Therapy alongside other family-focused health and wellness providers serving mothers, infants, and children.Juniper has a full team of therapists to service families and patients across The Valley.“We’re excited to welcome families into our new space and continue expanding access to specialized speech and myofunctional therapy services in Phoenix,” Mercadante said. “Being located within The Motherhood Co. allows us to be part of a community that is focused on supporting children and families at every stage.”For more information about Juniper Speech Therapy or to schedule an evaluation, visit www.juniperspeechtherapy.com

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