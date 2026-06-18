Bailey & Galyen Offers Legal Guidance to Families After Fatal Texas Car Accidents

Recent Mesquite crash highlights the challenges many families face after the unexpected loss of a loved one.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following reports of a fatal crash in Mesquite that claimed the life of North Texas DJ Erick "DJ Avenger" Del Campo, Bailey & Galyen is reminding Texas families that the days and weeks after a fatal accident can be overwhelming.

According to public reports, Del Campo died after a crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Mesquite. The crash remains under investigation.

When a loved one is killed in a car accident, families are often left with far more than grief. They may suddenly face funeral expenses, medical bills, lost income, insurance questions, and uncertainty about what comes next.

"After a tragic loss, many families simply do not know where to turn," said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. "Understanding your legal options can help provide answers during a very difficult time."

Why the Investigation Matters

In serious and fatal accident cases, the investigation often helps determine how the crash occurred and whether another party may have been responsible. The findings can affect insurance claims, questions about liability, and whether surviving family members may have grounds to pursue a wrongful death claim under Texas law.

Police reports, witness statements, vehicle data, roadway conditions, and surveillance footage may all help establish important facts about the accident. Because evidence can become more difficult to obtain over time, families may benefit from seeking legal guidance while information related to the crash is still available.

Understanding Wrongful Death Claims in Texas

Texas law allows certain surviving family members to pursue a wrongful death claim when a death is caused by another person's negligence or wrongful conduct. Depending on the circumstances, a surviving spouse, child, or parent may have the right to bring a legal claim under Texas law.

A wrongful death claim seeks compensation for losses resulting from the death, including the loss of financial support the deceased would have provided; the loss of care, guidance, and companionship; and the mental anguish experienced by surviving family members. In some cases, families may also face significant funeral and burial expenses and other financial hardships connected to the loss.

Every case is different, and determining whether a claim exists requires a careful review of the facts.

You Do Not Have to Face It Alone

Legal problems are difficult under any circumstances. When those problems follow the unexpected loss of a loved one, they can feel even more overwhelming.

Bailey & Galyen helps Texans understand their rights and their next steps after serious accidents. The firm offers the resources of a large law firm while providing the personal attention families deserve during challenging times.

Free Consultations Available

The attorneys at Bailey & Galyen are available to speak with families who have questions following a fatal motor vehicle accident.

If you have lost a loved one in a crash and would like to learn more about your legal options, call Bailey & Galyen for a free consultation. The firm's legal team is available 24/7, and home and hospital visits are available when needed.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com. Hablamos español en nuestra oficina.

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