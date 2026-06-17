Unveiling of New State Historical Marker Honoring Poodle Beach

The Delaware Public Archives will unveil a new State of Delaware Historical Marker recognizing Poodle Beach, a landmark in Delaware’s LGBTQ history, on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Prospect Street and the South Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.

For generations, Rehoboth Beach has served as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ residents and visitors. Poodle Beach became known as a place where people could build community, celebrate identity, and enjoy a sense of belonging. The marker recognizes the site’s longstanding role in the social and cultural history of both Rehoboth Beach and the State of Delaware.

The unveiling ceremony is free and open to the public and will feature remarks from local and state officials, community members, and representatives of the Delaware Public Archives.

About the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program:

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program traces its origins to 1929, when Governor C. Douglass Buck appointed a committee to review Delaware’s notable historic sites and develop a way to identify them. In 1931, the General Assembly of Delaware passed an act establishing a commission to erect historical markers throughout the state. The markers in each county were numbered sequentially as they were proposed, preceded by NC (New Castle), K (Kent), and S (Sussex) to note the county in which they were located. Since the 1930s, the State of Delaware has erected over 700 markers. The Delaware Public Archives has administered the Historical Markers Program since 1990.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov, and follow on Facebook and Instagram.