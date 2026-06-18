Plus 1 Surpasses 16,000 Downloads, Secures First Funding, and Announces New York Expansion

Plans-first social platform expands beyond South Florida, announces New York launch, and introduces Ticketmaster integration.

Most social and dating apps focus on appearance. Plus 1 takes a plans first approach focused on what people actually want to do. We believe that’s a more authentic way to meet people.” — Jeff Wulkan

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus 1, the plans first social connection platform helping people meet through shared experiences and real world activities, today announced that it has surpassed 16,000 downloads, secured its first round of outside funding from a Miami based family office, and is preparing to expand into New York within the next two months.

The company also announced that its Ticketmaster integration is expected to launch next week, allowing users to discover live events, purchase tickets directly through the Plus 1 platform, and seamlessly find a Plus 1 to attend with, all within a single application.

Founded by entrepreneur Jeff Wulkan, Plus 1 was built to help people form meaningful friendships, professional connections, activity partnerships, and relationships through real world experiences rather than endless swiping and messaging.

The newly secured funding will support continued growth throughout South Florida, product development, strategic partnerships, user acquisition efforts, and the company's upcoming expansion into the New York market.

Following strong growth in South Florida, the company plans to host a large scale launch event in New York later this summer as it expands into one of the country's largest and most socially active markets.

The upcoming Ticketmaster integration represents another major step toward the company's vision of becoming the easiest way for people to discover experiences and connect with others who want to join them. Users will be able to browse events, purchase tickets, create plans, and find potential companions without ever leaving the app.

Since launching, Plus 1 has focused on building local communities city by city, helping users connect through shared plans and experiences of all kinds. Whether someone is looking for friends, networking opportunities, activity partners, travel companions, dating, group outings, or simply someone to attend an event with, Plus 1 provides a simple way to turn plans into meaningful real world connections.

"People aren't looking for more screen time, they're looking for real time," said Angie Romasanta, Co Founder of Plus 1. "As social media and dating apps continue to dominate how we interact, many people are feeling disconnected despite being constantly online. They're craving authentic friendships, professional connections, activity partners, and meaningful relationships built through shared experiences. Plus 1 bridges that gap by helping people connect around real plans, making it easier to meet like minded people in the real world."

As the company prepares for its New York expansion, Plus 1 continues to position itself as a leading platform for real world social discovery, helping people spend less time swiping and more time experiencing life with others.

About Plus 1

Plus 1 is a plans first social connection platform that helps people meet through shared activities, events, and experiences. Users can create plans, discover local events, purchase tickets, and connect with others interested in joining. The platform is designed to facilitate friendships, networking opportunities, dating, and community building through real world interactions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.