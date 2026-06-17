Benchmark Electric Awarded Contract by Colliers Property Management to Install Cummins 200kW Generator

Cummins 200kW diesel generator installation by Benchmark Electric, LLC Official logo of Benchmark Electric, LLC

Replacement system delivers critical life safety standby power for elevators, egress lighting, fire pumps, and alarm systems at East Memphis office building

Colliers manages world-class commercial properties, and they expect their standby power infrastructure to meet that same standard” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Electric, LLC , a Cordova, Tennessee-based electrical contractor specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial standby power systems from Cummins Power Generation , today announced it has been awarded a contract by Colliers Property Management to design and install a new Cummins 200kW diesel standby generator at a six-floor office building in East Memphis. The project replaces an aging generator and restores full life safety standby power protection to the property and its tenants.The new Cummins 200kW diesel generator will serve as the building’s primary standby power source for all life safety electrical systems, including emergency egress lighting throughout stairwells and corridors, passenger and freight elevator operations, fire suppression pump systems, and fire alarm notification systems. These connections are designed to ensure continuous protection of building occupants and compliance with applicable fire and life safety codes during utility power interruptions—whether caused by severe weather, grid failures, or other unforeseen outages.“Colliers manages world-class commercial properties, and they expect their standby power infrastructure to meet that same standard,” said David Richey, President of Benchmark Electric, LLC. “The previous generator had served its time. Our job was to come in, remove the old equipment, and commission a Cummins 200kW system that building owners, property managers, and tenants can depend on for the next 20-plus years. When the lights stay on and the elevators keep running during a storm, that’s the result of careful planning and quality equipment working together.”Colliers Property Management is part of Colliers International, a globally diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. The firm operates in 70 countries and manages more than two billion square feet of property worldwide, making it one of the most recognized names in commercial real estate.“We’re proud to support Colliers and the tenants of this building with a system that protects lives and keeps critical operations running,” Richey added. “Cummins generators are the gold standard for commercial and industrial standby power , and our team has the experience and training to install them right. This project is a great example of what Benchmark Electric does best—delivering dependable power solutions for facilities the Mid-South community counts on every day.”Benchmark Electric has been serving the standby power needs of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the Mid-South since 2004. The company is the top-selling Cummins dealer in North America. Benchmark Electric offers generator solutions ranging from home standby units to large-scale commercial and industrial standby power systems. Benchmark Electric’s scope of services includes site assessment, permitting, turnkey installations, load bank testing, and ongoing preventive maintenance services — providing clients with a single point of contact for their standby power investment.As severe weather events and grid reliability concerns continue to grow across the Mid-South region, property managers and building owners are increasingly prioritizing standby power infrastructure upgrades. Benchmark Electric’s expertise in commercial and industrial standby power systems positions the company as a trusted partner for commercial real estate owners seeking to protect their assets, meet code requirements, and ensure uninterrupted operations.About Benchmark Electric, LLCFounded in 2004 and headquartered in Cordova, Tennessee, Benchmark Electric, LLC is a licensed electrical contractor specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial standby power systems from Cummins Power Generation. Serving customers throughout the Mid-South, Benchmark Electric provides complete turnkey generator solutions—from initial consultation and permitting through installation, load testing, and maintenance. For more information, call 901-590-4968 or visit benchmarkelectric.us.

Benchmark Electric Installs Generator at East Memphis Office Building

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