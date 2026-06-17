Magnifina Opens Institutional Equity Strategies to Nonprofit Endowments and Foundations

Through Magnifina, nonprofit endowments own stocks directly, gaining ethical screening, proxy voting rights, diversification, and reduced concentration risk.

When a nonprofit owns its stocks directly, it decides what it will not hold and it decides how its shares get voted.” — Asher Rogovy, Chief Investment Officer of Magnifina

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnifina, LLC, a registered investment adviser based in New York City and Westchester, is opening its institutional equity strategies to endowments, foundations, and nonprofit investment committees. Through separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutions own individual stocks directly, with engagements ranging from focused consulting to a full outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) role.For mission-driven institutions, a pooled fund can be at odds with the mission it is meant to support. Inside a commingled vehicle, no investor can exclude individual holdings or direct how the underlying proxies are voted. Both decisions rest with the fund manager. For a nonprofit, that means holding stocks that may conflict with its values or religious guidelines, with its proxies cast by someone else.Direct ownership changes each of these. Because securities are held directly in a separately managed account, an institution can apply its own exclusions and retain control of its proxy votes. Magnifina's strategies follow a systematic and rules-based research process that weights holdings evenly to limit concentration risk, and contributes diversification by strategy, not by holdings alone. Portfolios are rebalanced monthly, and new accounts are brought in at the next rebalance."When a nonprofit owns its stocks directly, it decides what it will not hold and it decides how its shares get voted," said Asher Rogovy , Chief Investment Officer of Magnifina. "A pooled fund hands both of those decisions to a manager who has no obligation to the nonprofit's mission."The strategies are designed for endowments and foundations, and the allocators and consultants who advise them. Each engagement is built to fit within an institution's existing governance, including its investment policy statement (IPS).To learn more, visit Magnifina's endowments and foundations page About MagnifinaMagnifina, LLC is a registered investment adviser founded in New York City in 2019, with an office in Westchester. The firm provides investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, trusts, endowments, and foundations, with an approach built on original research and direct ownership of individual securities. Asher Rogovy serves as Chief Investment Officer. Investment advisory services are offered through Magnifina, LLC, SEC# 801-117932. Learn more at magnifina.com.Important DisclosuresInvestment advisory services are offered through Magnifina, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser (SEC# 801-117932). This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or advisory service. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Separately managed accounts are subject to account minimums, fees, and other terms. Any ethical or values-based exclusions reflect client-directed criteria.

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