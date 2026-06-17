250 Voice Community Sing Program Celebrates Gospel’s Place in Music History

The history of gospel music was shared through songs and stories during a recent performance by the Grassroots Gospel Project at the Two Mississippi Museums.

In celebration of America250, the 250 Voice Community Sing program highlighted music, freedom and hope. The event also was part of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s Religion Initiative, funded by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The Grassroots Gospel Project, led by Chandra Wise, celebrates gospel music, culture, and history. The project focuses on bringing the community together through song.

“We come together to celebrate the gift of gospel music because you can’t talk about American music without talking about gospel music,” said Wise.

Throughout the evening, the audience learned more about the history of the genre and its influence on generations of artists. The program offered details on some of the first gospel writers, such as Charles Albert Timmons and Thomas A. Dorsey, and current artists, Kirk Franklin and Mary and Mary. Mississippi artists – The Williams Brothers and the Mississippi Mass Choir – were also highlighted.

“As it has been said multiple times tonight, gospel music has its roots deep in the American soul, especially here in the state of Mississippi.” Wise said. “Gospel music has influenced every other genre. But for us, it is the sound and expression of our faith.”

Through storytelling and music, the evening brought together the community, highlighting one of the goals of MDAH Religion Initiative by creating an opportunity for the community to explore faith and traditions that shape Mississippi today.

For more information, visit https://www.mdah.ms.gov/religion.