ISA Board Certified Master Arborist Wesley Rivers Takes Ownership of TreeNewal, Charting a Bold Future for Tree Care

Wesley Rivers, Owner of TreeNewal

One of the highest-credentialed arborists in Texas takes ownership of the award-winning sustainable tree care company, bringing 20+ years of industry expertise.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TreeNewal, one of the fastest-growing sustainable tree care companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, today announced that Wesley "Wes" Rivers has assumed 100% ownership of the company. Rivers, an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist with more than two decades of arboriculture experience, steps into sole ownership with a clear mission: to build on TreeNewal's reputation for expert, customer-first tree care and expand its reach across North Texas."I came to TreeNewal to help build a great tree care company, and that mission hasn't changed," said Rivers. "I've seen good ways of doing business and bad ways of doing business. We do it the right way here, and our clients and their trees deserve nothing less. I'm excited about what's ahead."Among the Top Arborists in the CountryRivers holds the ISA Board Certified Master Arborist designation, the highest level of certification offered by the International Society of Arboriculture. Fewer than two percent of all ISA Certified Arborists worldwide have earned this distinction. His additional credentials include ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified and Texas Oak Wilt Qualified, making him one of the most comprehensively credentialed arborists in the DFW area.A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and a minor in Horticulture (2005), Rivers has spent his entire career in tree care and green-industry services. He first earned his ISA Certified Arborist credential in 2009 and has built a track record of excellence at every stage of his career.Beyond his arborist credentials, Rivers brings deep expertise in turf grass management and general horticulture, a combination that is rare in the tree care industry. Where many arborists focus solely on the trees, Rivers evaluates the entire landscape as an ecosystem, understanding how tree care decisions affect turf, plants, and the overall health of a property. That whole-landscape perspective allows TreeNewal to deliver recommendations that work for the homeowner's entire yard, not just the canopy."Homeowners don't care exclusively about their trees. They care about the entire landscape," Rivers said. "How we manage the trees affects the turf and plants, and vice versa. I look at the property as a complete ecosystem, and that makes a real difference in the results we deliver."Before joining TreeNewal, Rivers spent years at Alpine Tree Service and Bartlett Tree Experts in Southlake, where he established himself as one of the top-performing arborists in the country. At Bartlett, he ranked among the top three producers in the entire South Central region and 25th out of 400 ISA Certified Arborists nationwide. Clients who worked with Rivers at Alpine or Bartlett can now find him at TreeNewal, where he brings the same hands-on approach and deep expertise they know and trust.A Proven Leader with a Clear VisionRivers joined TreeNewal in February 2022 as Vice President of Operations and Co- Owner alongside founder David Gaona. In that role, he led customer service,production, plant health care, and the company's growing team of ISA Certified Arborists. Under his operational leadership, TreeNewal continued its rapid growth and earned recognition as an SMU Cox Dallas 100 company, one of the fastest-growingprivately held businesses in the DFW area.Following Gaona's passing in December 2025, Rivers has assumed full ownership and is committed to honoring the company's founding mission while driving it forward. Gaona built TreeNewal from the ground up beginning in 2017, and Rivers intends to build on that strong foundation. "David built something special, and I'm proud to carry it forward," Rivers said. "But this is also about what's next. We have an incredible team, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to doing things the right way. The best is still ahead for TreeNewal."What Sets TreeNewal ApartUnder Rivers' leadership, TreeNewal continues to deliver the expert, sustainable tree care that has set the company apart in North Texas:- A full team of ISA Certified Arborists, led by one of the top Board Certified Master Arborists in the country- A whole-landscape approach rooted in Rivers' expertise in turf grass management and horticulture, ensuring tree care decisions benefit the entire property- Proprietary TreeNewal Process (TNP) featuring MitoGrow, a patented root-growth technology that stimulates fibrous root development and restores distressed trees- Comprehensive services including tree pruning, trimming, removal, nutrition and fertilization, disease and insect management, soil conditioning, emergency tree services, tree surveys, and mitigation- Specialized expertise in tree risk assessment and Texas oak wilt managementTreeNewal serves residential and commercial property owners across Southlake, Keller, Colleyville, Grapevine, Flower Mound, Trophy Club, Roanoke, Argyle, North Richland Hills, Denton, Fort Worth, Dallas, and surrounding communities. To schedule a consultation with Wes Rivers and the TreeNewal team, call (817) 769-7197 or visit www.treenewal.com About TreeNewalTreeNewal provides expert, sustainable tree care services for residential and commercial property owners in North Texas. Led by ISA Board Certified Master Arborist Wes Rivers, TreeNewal offers its customers the confidence and safety that comes from working with fully insured professionals and the most qualified arborists in the industry. TreeNewal creates customized maintenance plans rooted in sustainability, transparency, and integrity that mitigate unplanned expenses, safety hazards, and city compliance issues. Learn more at www.treenewal.com Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives.

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