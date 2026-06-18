ReelGOLF® and ShotReel Partner to Bring PGA-Tour Level Video Experiences to Amateur Golf Events in Arizona

ReelGOLF's shot tracing technology against the iconic red rock backdrop of Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Arizona. ReelGOLF was created to capture moments at Iconic Courses. The majestic view from the tee box of Hole 13 at Oakcreek Country Club, host of a U.S. Amateur Championship qualifier in June.

AI-powered autonomous video platform expands regional presence with pop-up activations, delivering custom-branded player highlights at premier golf destinations

The moment I discovered ReelGOLF, I knew this was something golfers across Arizona had to experience. Their AI production and autonomous video system creates broadcast-quality coverage for events.” — Jeff Jarvie

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGA-Tour level coverage is coming to amateur golf in Arizona via ReelGOLF . As millions of golf fans watch the U.S. Open this weekend through shot tracers, replays, and broadcast-quality coverage, ReelGOLFis bringing a similar video experience to everyday golfers across Arizona. The AI-powered autonomous video platform captures golfers' shots from tee to green with professional shot-tracer technology and is expanding on-course video coverage through its first licensed regional partner, ShotReel . Through this partnership, ShotReel will host pop-up activations at various courses and events throughout Arizona, giving courses a new revenue-generation opportunity while enhancing the on-course experience for the next generation of golfers.Each year, more than 545 million rounds of golf are played and over 800,000 organized golf events are held nationwide. Until now, players, courses, and event sponsors have had limited ways to extend these memorable experiences beyond the day of play. ReelGOLF’s patented AI-powered video system, installed on Par 3s and 4s, changes that paradigm. Designed as a temporary setup for events, players can now enjoy PGA-Tour quality footage delivered within minutes of taking their shots. From clutch birdies to missed putts, the platform is designed to capture golf exactly as it happens: at its best, its worst, and everything in between.The partnership's first public activation will take place June 20-21 at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, celebrating Father’s Day Weekend. Golfers playing the course's signature Hole 13 will receive a personalized ReelGOLFhighlight reel delivered directly to their mobile phones via SMS within minutes of hitting their shot. Whether it's a near ace, a career-best tee shot, or simply a memorable round with family and friends, players will leave with a professional-quality video keepsake. The activation arrives just days before Oakcreek Country Club hosts a U.S. Amateur Championship qualifier, placing amateur golfers on the same stage where elite competitors will soon test their games.“We’re building the future of golf engagement by customizing on-course video for players and event sponsors that golfers can save, rewatch, and share after leaving the course,” said Amy Siegrist, VP of Strategy at ReelGOLF. “A driving goal of ReelGOLFis to help courses and event operators create unforgettable player experiences, unlock new revenue opportunities, and connect with the next generation of golfers through immersive video technology.”Golf event and tournament coordinators can now seamlessly deliver ReelGOLF player highlight reels in Arizona with ShotReel. "The moment I discovered ReelGOLF, I knew this was something golfers across Arizona had to experience," said Jeff Jarvie, founder of ShotReel. "Their AI production and autonomous video system creates broadcast-quality coverage on Par 3s and 4s to make live, on-course events more engaging and memorable. I built ShotReel to turn those unforgettable player experiences at tournaments, corporate outings, resort courses, and local golf communities into a shareable moment that simply wasn't possible before."ReelGOLF's platform does more than capture great golf shots; it creates a powerful new sponsorship channel. Every personalized highlight video can include event branding, sponsor logos, custom graphics, promotional messaging, and partner integrations that remain attached to the content as it is viewed, downloaded, and shared. This transforms a single golf shot into a branded digital asset capable of generating ongoing exposure long after the round has ended.For sponsors, the result is a unique opportunity to connect with golfers through authentic moments of achievement and excitement. Rather than relying solely on signage, banners, or hospitality activations, sponsors become part of the player experience itself, receiving visibility each time a ReelGOLFhighlight is viewed or shared. For tournament organizers, resorts, and event operators, these branded video experiences create new sponsorship inventory, support premium partnership packages, and unlock additional revenue opportunities while enhancing the overall golfer experience.“Together with ShotReel, ReelGOLFis creating a scalable platform for regional operators and event organizers to bring next-generation on-course media experiences to golfers across Arizona and beyond,” said Kevin Imes, founder of ReelGOLF. As ReelGOLFexpands its regional operator network, the company invites local proprietors, corporate event organizers, tournament coordinators, resorts, and golf facilities to participate in future pop-up activations and licensing opportunities.For more information on ReelGOLFand regional expansion opportunities, contact info@reelgolf.com. To offer on-course video at your next tournament or event in Arizona, inquire at golf@shotreel.com.ReelGOLFis a patented AI-powered autonomous sports media and event technology company focused on transforming golf video production, player engagement, and branded content distribution. ReelGOLFis presently installed at various high-end destination courses, including Pebble Beach Resorts' The Hay, Big Cedar’s Payne’s Valley 19th Hole, and Omni PGA Frisco, among others. Its event production platform enables tournaments, resorts, corporate event organizers, and operators to create real-time personalized golf content experiences at scale while expanding access for regional event operators and local golf businesses.

ReelGOLF Shot Tracer at Oakcreek Country Club | Sedona, Arizona

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