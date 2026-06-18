Aker BioMarine Launches Global Health Awareness Week in Japan

New Global Campaign Spotlights Healthy Aging, Preventive Wellness, and Sustainable Innovation

LYSAKER , NORWAY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand grows for preventive health and healthy aging solutions in Japan, Aker BioMarine is launching its global Krill Oil Week 2026 campaign in the Japanese nutraceutical market. Running June 21–27, the worldwide initiative highlights krill oil’s role in active wellness, whole-body health, and sustainable nutrition, while aligning with key trends shaping Japan’s sophisticated supplement sector, including rising demand for premium omega-3 solutions that support healthy aging, cognitive wellness, mobility, and cardiovascular health.Krill are small, shrimp-like crustaceans found in the cold, pristine waters of the Antarctic Ocean, and krill oil, extracted from these tiny creatures and rich in omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), phospholipids, and the antioxidant astaxanthin, has become a highly popular dietary supplement in the United States. While krill oil’s exposure in Japan remains limited today, growing consumer interest in preventive wellness and advanced omega-3 nutrition is expected to ignite significant demand in the near future.Originally launched in North America in 2024, Krill Oil Week has expanded to Asia, including Japan, for 2026 as global interest in advanced omega-3 nutrition continues to grow. The initiative unites ingredient suppliers, nutraceutical brands, retailers, and media partners in a coordinated campaign to raise awareness of krill oil as a multi-nutrient omega-3 solution. By bringing the industry together around a focused event, Krill Oil Week increases consumer awareness and amplifies brand visibility, one reason leading U.S. brands have participated for three consecutive years. The campaign also aims to make the science behind krill oil more accessible and transparent for consumers worldwide.For the Japanese market specifically, the initiative taps into several fast-emerging trends:• Growing consumer focus on healthy aging, longevity, and maintaining quality of life in later years• Rising demand for premium, clinically supported nutraceuticals• Increased interest in cognitive health, mobility, heart health, skin wellness, and daily vitality• Strong consumer preference for traceable, high-quality, and sustainably sourced ingredientsJapan remains one of the world’s most advanced nutraceutical and omega-3 markets, driven by a highly health-conscious consumer base and one of the world’s oldest populations. Demand for omega-3 supplements continues to rise as consumers increasingly seek proactive solutions to support cognitive performance, cardiovascular health, mobility, and healthy aging. At the same time, krill oil is gaining traction within Japan’s premium supplement category due to its phospholipid form, perceived superior absorption, and sustainability profile.As awareness of omega-3s continues to grow, consumer understanding of the differences between omega-3 sources remains limited. Krill oil provides EPA and DHA in phospholipid form, enabling efficient absorption and delivering clinically supported benefits for heart, brain, joint, and skin health, along with overall wellness. Expanding beyond traditional health messaging, Krill Oil Week 2026 will also highlight krill oil’s role in supporting energy, resilience, active lifestyles, and whole-body balance, priorities that increasingly resonate with Japanese consumers focused on maintaining vitality at every stage of life.Through webinars, digital education, social storytelling, and retail collaborations, Krill Oil Week 2026 will simplify the science behind krill oil for consumers while supporting brands and retailers seeking to engage Japan’s evolving wellness audience.Central to the campaign is the launch of the Japanese version of KrillOil.com, an unbranded consumer education platform designed to explain what makes krill oil unique. Backed by decades of research, extensive clinical evidence, and a well-established safety profile, krill oil is one of the most thoroughly studied omega-3 ingredients available. The platform makes this science openly accessible, providing consumers, healthcare professionals, and brand partners with transparent information on krill oil’s benefits, ingredient quality, responsible sourcing, and trusted products worldwide, helping build greater understanding and confidence in the ingredient.The Krill Oil Week webinar for Asia is The Multi-Nutrient Game Changer. Taking place on Wednesday, 24 June 3.30pm JST, the session will cover the science behind krill oil's unique multi-nutrient profile, the phospholipid advantage that sets it apart from conventional omega-3s, and new clinical findings on muscle preservation and musculoskeletal pain relief. Register now at https://hubs.ly/Q04jwzyG0 “With Japanese consumers increasingly prioritizing healthy aging, cognitive performance, mobility, cardiovascular health, skin wellness, and preventive self-care, the demand for premium omega-3 supplementation continues to gain momentum across both mature and younger generations,” said Shuji Matsui, Japan Country Manager. “Against this backdrop, Aker BioMarine’s Krill Oil Week arrives at an important moment for Japan’s nutraceutical industry, where consumers are seeking multifunctional wellness solutions backed by science, quality, and sustainability.”Sustainability is a cornerstone of this year’s campaign. Superba Krill is sourced through a uniquely integrated harvesting model, using dedicated vessels that process and stabilise krill immediately after catch to preserve nutrient quality while minimising environmental impact—a ship-based approach widely recognised as a benchmark for sustainable marine operations. As global fish catching and aquaculture near their maximum sustainable limits, the responsible use of marine resources has never been more important. Harvested from one of the world’s most carefully managed fisheries, krill offers a traceable, eco-conscious source of omega-3.By bringing together science, lifestyle, and sustainability, Krill Oil Week 2026 aims to inspire consumers to take a more integrated approach to health, supporting their bodies while safeguarding the planet. For more information, visit KrillOil.com.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

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