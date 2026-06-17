Vanuza Henrique Model: From IMC Models Academy to Walking for Agatha Ruiz de la Prada

Vanuza Henrique walking the runway for Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at The House of Fashion by IMC Models

After training at IMC Models Academy, young Portuguese model Vanuza Henrique was selected to walk Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at The House of Fashion.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanuza Henrique , a 10-year-old portuguese model represented by IMC Models , is emerging as one of the most promising young talents of Portugal's new generation of children's fashion. Originally from Braga, she continues to build a remarkable journey marked by dedication, discipline, and continuous growth.After nearly two years of training and development through the IMC Models Academy, Vanuza Henrique reached a significant milestone in her young career when she was selected to walk for internationally acclaimed designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during The House of Fashion The opportunity placed the young Portuguese model on the runway alongside one of fashion's most recognizable names and marked an important step in her professional development. The experience not only strengthened her confidence and runway presence but also contributed to new opportunities within the industry, including her first professional commercial production, scheduled to take place in Portugal.A JOURNEY BUILT ON TALENT AND DEDICATIONVanuza Henrique's selection to walk for Agatha Ruiz de la Prada reflects the steady progress she has achieved through her development at IMC Models Academy, where she has been preparing for the demands of the fashion industry through specialized training and professional guidance.The achievement highlights not only her natural talent but also the discipline, resilience, and commitment she has demonstrated throughout her journey. Having joined the agency as a naturally shy young talent, Vanuza gradually transformed that challenge into one of her greatest strengths, building confidence and runway presence through continuous training and new experiences.Her participation in high-profile events such as The House of Fashion, combined with her recent entry into professional commercial projects, reflects a trajectory of consistent growth and reinforces her position as one of the promising young talents emerging from Portugal's fashion industry.WALKING THE RUNWAY FOR AGATHA RUIZ DE LA PRADAOne of the most significant highlights of Vanuza's journey has been her participation in two editions of The House of Fashion, an international fashion event created by IMC Models that has become one of Portugal's leading fashion platforms for discovering and promoting emerging talent.Bringing together more than 1,000 guests, over 200 national and international models, renowned brands, designers, industry professionals, media representatives, and celebrities, the event offers young talents the opportunity to experience a truly professional fashion environment. The House of Fashion has also attracted extensive media coverage from leading fashion publications such as ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, L'Officiel and other international media outlets, alongside television coverage that further elevates its visibility and impact within the industry.Throughout its editions, the runway has welcomed acclaimed designers including Micaela Oliveira, Conceição Leite, BY VEL, and internationally renowned Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.It was through this platform that Vanuza had the opportunity to walk for internationally acclaimed designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at such an early stage of her career—an achievement that reflects both her talent and the remarkable progress she has made through continuous training, dedication, and perseverance. This experience marked an important milestone in her development, allowing her to gain confidence, valuable runway experience, and exposure to a high-level professional fashion environment.FIRST PROFESSIONAL PROJECT MARKS A NEW MILESTONEAfter two years of preparation, dedication, and continuous development, Vanuza Henrique has achieved an important milestone in her career by securing her first professional project.The young model has been confirmed for her debut commercial production, filmed in the Algarve, Portugal, marking her official entry into the professional market. This achievement highlights the successful progression of her journey and reflects the commitment and perseverance she has demonstrated throughout her training.For IMC Models, this booking represents more than just a professional opportunity. It stands as a testament to the value of consistent development, expert guidance, and the ability to transform potential into real industry opportunities.As Vanuza takes this significant step forward, her first professional project signals the beginning of a promising career and reinforces the importance of investing in long-term growth within the modeling industry.MORE THAN A YOUNG FASHION TALENTBeyond her work in fashion, Vanuza Henrique demonstrates the same level of commitment and determination through a diverse range of artistic and sporting activities that play an important role in her personal and professional development.She practices Krav Maga, where she has already achieved the Orange Belt level, attends Ballet Level 3, regularly participates in Swimming Classes, and has recently begun training in Artistic Gymnastics. Balancing these disciplines alongside her modeling journey reflects an exceptional level of commitment and discipline for someone so young. Each activity contributes to developing essential qualities such as discipline, focus, resilience, body awareness, confidence, coordination, and self-expression—skills that naturally complement her growth both on and off the runway.These experiences not only contribute to her development as a model but also help shape her character, self-confidence, and ability to perform under pressure.Her dedication to continuous learning and self-improvement is evident in everything she undertakes. Whether in sport, performance, or fashion, Vanuza consistently embraces new challenges with enthusiasm and determination, demonstrating a level of maturity and commitment beyond her years.According to the IMC Models team, Vanuza is an exceptional student, recognized not only for her talent but also for her professionalism, positive attitude, strong sense of responsibility, and constant desire to evolve. Her ability to balance education, sports, artistic development, and modeling while maintaining such a high level of dedication makes her a standout example among her peers.THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT FOR VANUZA HENRIQUEThe story of Vanuza Henrique demonstrates how talent, perseverance, and professional training can create meaningful opportunities from an early age.At just 10 years old, she is already taking her first professional steps in the fashion and media industry, building a promising career that is beginning to attract attention from brands, photographers, designers, and industry professionals.Although still at the beginning of her journey, Vanuza represents a new generation of young talents prepared to grow professionally and sustainably. With a solid foundation, increasing experience, and an exceptional willingness to learn, she continues to build a promising path within the fashion industry, establishing herself as one of the young talents to watch in the years ahead.ABOUT IMC MODELSIMC Models is a talent and modeling agency dedicated to discovering, training, and developing new profiles in fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment. Through the IMC Models Academy, the agency provides specialized training designed to prepare children, teenagers, and adults for the challenges of the industry with professionalism, confidence, and long-term vision.

Vanuza Henrique | Model Profile Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.