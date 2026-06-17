Disc Golfers Worldwide Aim to Make History on June 20

Disc golfers and new players celebrate during a Paul McBeth Foundation project. Throw For More helps bring disc golf to new communities around the world.

Paul McBeth Foundation and UDisc invite players everywhere to play disc golf on June 20, raise support, and help bring the sport to new communities.

We are asking disc golfers to use something they already love to help create opportunities for people who have never had access to the sport.” — Zachary Smith, Executive Director

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRANDON, Fla., June 17, 2026 — Disc golfers around the world are being invited to take part in Throw For More on Saturday, June 20, with the goal of creating one of the biggest days of play in disc golf history while raising support for new disc golf projects in underserved communities.Hosted by the Paul McBeth Foundation in partnership with UDisc and a growing list of supporters, Throw For More is free to participate in and open to anyone. Players can sign up at www.throwformore.com , create a fundraising page, invite friends and family to support them, and play as many holes as they can on June 20.Even players who do not fundraise can still be part of the impact by recording their rounds on UDisc. For every disc golf round recorded in the app on June 20, UDisc will donate $0.10 to the Paul McBeth Foundation. The disc golf community is aiming to reach 200,000 recorded rounds in a single day, surpassing the current UDisc single-day record of 124,425 rounds.As of June 17, more than 750 players have registered for Throw For More and over $42,000 has been raised.“The heart of Throw For More is really simple,” said Zachary Smith, Executive Director of the Paul McBeth Foundation. “We are asking disc golfers to take something they already love and use it to help create opportunities for people who have never had access to the sport. Whether someone plays one round, ten rounds, or challenges themselves to play all day, they are part of something much bigger than themselves.”The Paul McBeth Foundation works to develop and introduce sustainable disc golf experiences in underserved locations with limited or no access to the sport. Funds raised through Throw For More help support PMF’s continued global project work, including six projects in 2026 across Africa, South America, Europe, and Central America.In 2025, Throw For More helped the Paul McBeth Foundation install new courses in Poland, Ukraine, Kodiak, Alaska, and Rwanda, while also supporting the first African Disc Golf Summit.Participation is simple: sign up for free at www.throwformore.com , make a plan to play disc golf on June 20, record every round on UDisc, and share the mission with friends, family, and local disc golf communities.Players who want to take on an even bigger challenge can participate in Last Card Standing, a 24-hour disc golf challenge where participants attempt to play 240 holes and raise at least $240.The larger invitation is for every disc golfer: play at least one round on June 20, meet friends for an evening round, organize a club meetup, introduce someone new to the sport, or simply record a round on UDisc.On June 20, every round matters.To sign up or learn more, visit www.throwformore.com About the Paul McBeth FoundationThe Paul McBeth Foundation develops and introduces sustainable disc golf experiences in underserved locations with limited or no access to the sport. PMF focuses on creating long-term opportunities through course installations, equipment, education, and local partnerships.

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