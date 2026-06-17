Sedona Healer, Nick Eagle, Opens Eagle Vortex Healing Sanctuary in Sedona, Arizona

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A Spiritual Healing Retreat for Deep Healing & Spiritual Awakening

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Eagle, healer, BJJ black belt and Philosophy PhD, is very happy to announce the official opening of Eagle Vortex Healing Sanctuary, built on a vortex and a one-of-a-kind private sanctuary nestled outside of Sedona’s red rocks on the most sacred lands.Nick Eagle’s healing journey began with his first awakening in 2005, when he vowed to operate at the highest levels and master confidence—ever since, he has been helping people do the same. Just three months after his greatest awakening—which included a visit from the spirit of the eagle—he was living in Sedona, designing and creating his healing retreat. What began with a single structure on the land evolved over five years of dedicated vision and labor into a true vortex of Sedona healing.The sanctuary features several fascinating structures and spaces built with healing intention and high vibrational energy:The Sacred Healing Dome, constructed in accordance with the golden ratio, welcomes guests. It was recently remodeled to include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a loft, a fireplace, and an outdoor deck overlooking the land.The UFhOme, built directly atop a vortex marked by native tribes with a medicine wheel, features a large rooftop observation deck ideal for stargazing and UFO spotting. This unique home offers non-toxic construction throughout, organic mattresses placed on the ground for ultimate grounding and healing, and dedicated rooms including the ET Room and Bigfoot Room. Guests can enjoy a full kitchen for preparing healing meals.A 36-foot elevated circular Kundalini Dojo for ceremony.A magnificent 50-foot outdoor temple dug into the mountain, surrounded by giant boulders and facing Bear Mountain Peak.A large teepee whose poles Nick Eagle personally chopped down during a spirit quest trip to Montana.At the heart of the property lies the Enlightenment Lagoon—a serene lazy river with a crystal grotto and waterfall. Guests can relax on rafts, floating under the stars at night in one of Sedona’s most breathtaking settings.The sanctuary is surrounded by the most beautiful lands where hot air balloons drift by, with direct private hiking access out the back gate to world-class trails and mountain biking. It sits in the backyard of Bear Mountain, near iconic sites including Boynton Canyon vortex, ancient ruins, petroglyphs, Shaman’s Cave, Loy Canyon, and Missions Mountain.. With no neighbors and backing directly to forest reserve land, the property offers unparalleled privacy and connection to nature.As a Sedona healer, Nick Eagle offers guests private one-on-one retreats at this Sedona healing retreat, featuring personalized yoga, guided meditations, sound healing, guided hiking, tours of the sacred lands, and convenient airport pickup. While the focus remains on intimate, individual experiences to ensure deep transformation, he also welcomes a few small, respectful groups for retreats a few times per year.“I have created one of the most enlightening healing experiences, and combined with my guidance, healing and awakening can happen as you have never experienced, if you seek answers, truth and to operate at higher levels,” said Nick Eagle. "I have faced my fears, had awakenings, learned true yoga and sacred practices to enter advanced states of healing. I have mastered myself without outside guidance, and I want to teach you to do the same."Eagle Vortex Healing Sanctuary is now accepting booking requests, and all guests are asked to do a private healing retreat experience with Nick Eagle for their first stay: www.sedonaeaglehealing.com/retreat-eagle-vortex About Nick EagleNick Eagle is a Sedona healer, author of My Awakenings, other guidebooks, and a guide who has helped countless individuals heal, detox, lose weight, gain confidence, reclaim their power, and leave darkness behind. With a background as a BJJ black belt, world champion, and lifelong dedication to self-mastery, he offers authentic, no-nonsense guidance rooted in direct experience and from source. He has induced major awakenings, learned true yoga, healing practices, and even dried a wet sheet in freezing temperatures without an outside teacher or guru.Media Contact:Eagle Vortex Healing SanctuarySedona, ArizonaWebsite: www.sedonaeaglehealing.com Email: sedonaeaglehealing@gmail.com

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