DASSAI BLUE and GOCA Gallery Bring Contemporary Japanese Art to the Hudson Valley
DASSAI BLUE and GOCA will host a special opening reception on Friday, June 26, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park.
DASSAI GALLERY BY GOCA, located at Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park, launches as a rotating exhibition program, presenting a different artist with each season. The new gallery space marks an exciting expansion for GOCA, whose flagship gallery in New York City's Chelsea district is dedicated to showcasing contemporary artists from Japan and across Asia. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to cultural exchange and creating meaningful connections between Japanese traditions and American audiences.
As the American brewery of DASSAI, one of Japan's most renowned premium sake brands, Dassai Blue has become known for introducing Japanese cultural experiences to the Hudson Valley through events such as Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) and Tanabata (Star Festival). Through this new collaboration with GOCA, the brewery continues its mission of bringing Japanese culture, creativity, and craftsmanship to the region.
With every successive chapter, DASSAI Gallery by GOCA becomes a gateway through which the art of Japan and Asia steps onto the world stage.
Inaugurating this landmark series is the painter Mitsumasa Kadota.
At the root of Kadota's painting lies, always, the nature of Japan. The swell of a rough sea, the turning of a whirlpool, the foothills of Mount Fuji—the feeling for mountains and rivers, grasses and trees that he has painted since childhood still pulses at the center of his canvases. Yet he does not remain there. Through a technique distinctly his own—building thick layers of acrylic and carborundum (emery) upon cotton cloth—he has sought to take his place, as a Japanese painter, directly within the lineage of New York abstraction opened by Jackson Pollock and Helen Frankenthaler. From Lincoln Center in 2019 to his solo exhibition at GOCA by Garde in New York's Chelsea in 2026, his own challenge begins.
To celebrate the launch, Dassai Blue and GOCA will host a special opening reception on Friday, June 26, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park. Guests will have the opportunity to view Kadota's work while enjoying complimentary Dassai Blue Type 23 and Nigori Sparkling sake. Popular food vendor Japan Fes will be selling takoyaki, fried chicken, yakisoba, ramen, gyoza & sushi hand rolls.
"We are excited to partner with GOCA to create a new cultural destination in the Hudson Valley," said Hiroshi Sakurai, Chairman of Dassai. "This collaboration allows us to further our mission of sharing Japanese culture with our local community through not only sake, food, and festivals, but also contemporary art."
The exhibition and opening reception are open to the public.
About Dassai Blue
Expanding its global vision, Dassai, one of Japan’s most celebrated and internationally acclaimed sake producers, has established Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park, New York—crafting sake with premium Arkansas-grown rice and pristine Hudson Valley water. This unique expression reflects both heritage and innovation—bringing together Japanese brewing tradition and American terroir to create a sake that is distinctly global yet deeply rooted in craftsmanship.
About GOCA
GOCA (Gallery of Contemporary Art) by Garde is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to showcasing artists from Japan and across Asia. Founded in New York City in 2025, GOCA introduces emerging and established artists to American and international audiences through exhibitions spanning painting, sculpture, ceramics, and other media.
Yuna Walker
DASSAI USA INC
+ +1 845-407-0721
yuna.walker@dassai.com
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