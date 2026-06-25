The Rise of the Self-Led Woman Shares Stories of Resilience and Reinvention

The Rise of the Self-Led Woman anthology launches June 25, 2026

Eleven women share stories of resilience, reinvention, and personal transformation in a new collaborative anthology launching June 25.

Several women experienced meaningful breakthroughs simply by sharing their stories. This became much more than a book. It became a space for reflection, healing, and growth.” — Kassandra Hamilton

NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new collaborative anthology, The Rise of the Self-Led Woman : Stories of Resilience, Realignment & Rising, launches June 25, bringing together 11 women from around the world to share personal stories of resilience, transformation, and self-leadership.At a time when many women are questioning old roles, navigating major life transitions, and seeking a deeper connection to themselves, The Rise of the Self-Led Woman offers real stories from women who chose to stop performing their lives and start leading themselves from a place of greater authenticity and alignment. As contributors shared their experiences, many discovered that telling their stories became part of their own healing, growth, and transformation.Curated by Kassandra Hamilton, founder of Ready Set Realign , the book features stories from women who faced pivotal moments in their lives and chose to move forward with greater clarity, courage, and authenticity. Through experiences of loss, reinvention, healing, career transitions, and personal growth, contributors offer readers an honest look at what it means to reclaim their voice and lead themselves through change."What surprised me most was how transformative the writing process became," said Hamilton. "Several women experienced meaningful breakthroughs simply by sharing their stories. This became much more than a book. It became a space for reflection, connection, healing, and growth."The anthology is for women navigating transitions, rebuilding after setbacks, questioning old patterns, or seeking a deeper connection to themselves and their purpose. Readers will find stories that remind them they are not alone in their struggles and that meaningful change often begins from within.Beyond the stories themselves, the project highlights the power of storytelling as a tool for connection and personal transformation. Readers interested in future volumes of The Rise of the Self-Led Woman can learn more through Ready Set Realign.The Rise of the Self-Led Woman will be available from Amazon beginning June 25.About Kassandra HamiltonKassandra Hamilton is the founder of Ready Set Realign and a facilitator for high-achieving women who are ready to stop performing and start living from a place of deeper fulfillment and purpose. With a background in global health, coaching, and holistic wellness practices, she helps women reconnect with themselves and create meaningful change from the inside out.

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