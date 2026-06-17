‘Inside Louisville’ explores efforts to provide meals for people who are unhoused or food insecure

For Release: 06/17/26 9:46 AM

Louisville’s vibrant foodie scene has intersected with a community problem: food insecurity. Feed Louisville was created to take surplus food and, with the help of professional chefs, turn it into healthy meals for people who are unhoused or food insecure. Host Kelsey Starks goes inside the nonprofit’s kitchen, where chefs also prepare Zest grab-and-go meals to help support the mission. A 2026 KET production.

Inside Louisville

KET Sunday, June 21 at noon/11 am

KET2 Monday, June 22 at 7/6 pm

Watch on-demand at KET.org and the PBS App

For behind-the-scenes footage and photographs, be sure to follow Inside Louisville’s Instagram feed at Instagram.com/KETinLou.

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