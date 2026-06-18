Cybersecurity Expert Rob Embers Launches CallFort to Combat America’s Growing Scam Call Epidemic

Rob Embers, CEO of CallFort CallFort

Company launches new consumer protection platform designed to stop fraudulent calls, protect personal data, and restore trust in phone communication

The real threat today is access. Access to your phone, your attention, your data, and ultimately your identity. The scam epidemic isn't just a fraud problem. It's an access problem.” — Rob Embers, CEO of CallFort

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phone scams are no longer just an annoyance. They have become one of the fastest-growing threats facing American consumers. According to publicly available Federal Trade Commission data, Americans reported losing $2.59 billion to phone scams in 2024 alone. Security experts believe the true number is significantly higher, as many victims never report losses due to embarrassment, confusion, or fear.At the center of this growing crisis is Rob Embers, cybersecurity expert, technology industry leader, and CEO of CallFort , a company focused on fighting back against the modern scam economy. With more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, IT services, and technology consulting, Embers has spent decades helping organizations strengthen security procedures and defend against evolving digital threats. Since 2012, he has advised companies on cybersecurity and risk management and has been featured as a subject matter expert at industry conferences and in media discussions surrounding digital security. Now, he is bringing that same protection mindset directly to consumers.“The average person is being targeted every single day by increasingly sophisticated scams,” said Embers. “What started as robocalls has evolved into organized fraud powered by stolen data, spoofed phone numbers, and artificial intelligence. People deserve protection before the damage happens, not after.”After years of helping businesses defend against cyber threats, Embers saw a growing need for similar protections at the consumer level. To combat the problem, CallFort has launched a consumer call protection platform designed to proactively verify callers before they ever reach users. Powered by proprietary caller verification technology developed to authenticate unknown callers before a connection is made, CallFort takes a fundamentally different approach to consumer protection. The platform works to stop scam and spam calls before they ring, while allowing trusted contacts, friends, family members, and approved callers to connect normally.Unlike traditional spam blockers that simply label suspicious calls after the interruption occurs, CallFort is built around prevention, giving consumers greater control over who can access their phones and personal attention.Key features of the platform include:• Proprietary caller verification technology• Blocking of fraudulent and unverified calls• Silent spam blocking before phones ring• Intelligent call screening and filtering• Trusted contact prioritization• Personalized schedules and protection settings• Privacy-focused controls designed around user preferencesThe company says the larger issue extends beyond nuisance calls. Scam operations increasingly rely on massive amounts of consumer data gathered through app registrations, rewards programs, online forms, and third-party data brokers. Combined with AI voice cloning and social engineering tactics, scammers now have unprecedented access to personal information.“The real threat today is access,” Embers said. “Access to your phone, your attention, your data, and ultimately your identity. We built CallFort because consumers need protection before scammers ever reach them. The scam epidemic isn't just a fraud problem. It's an access problem.”The company's mission has also attracted support from prominent financial educator and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, who believes protecting wealth increasingly requires protecting access to personal information and communication channels. “Financial education isn’t just about making money, it’s about protecting it,” said Kiyosaki. “Today, the real threat starts with access to your data, your phone, and your identity. I invest in solutions like CallFort because protecting your financial future begins with controlling who can reach you.”As scam tactics continue evolving, CallFort positions itself as part of a broader movement to restore trust, privacy, and security in modern communication. CallFort is now available on the Apple App Store , giving consumers a new way to take back control of their phones, privacy, and personal communications.About CallFortCallFort is a consumer protection technology company focused on preventing scam calls, robocalls, and fraudulent phone activity through proprietary caller verification and intelligent call screening technology. The company’s mission is to help consumers regain control over their phones, privacy, and personal communications in an increasingly AI-driven world. Contact: Press@CallFort.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.