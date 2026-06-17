Governor Morrisey appoints Aaron Snodgrass as State Budget Director ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the appointment of Aaron Snodgrass as State Budget Director for the State of West Virginia.

“Aaron brings extensive financial management experience and a strong record of operational leadership to this role,” said Governor Morrisey. “As we continue working to improve government efficiency, strengthen fiscal responsibility, and position West Virginia for long-term success, I am confident Aaron will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Snodgrass joins the Department of Revenue with more than 15 years of financial and operational leadership experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities, where he helped oversee the $140 million divestiture of four state-owned long-term care facilities and managed a budget of more than $300 million, including financial systems oversight and revenue forecasting.

Prior to his public service, Snodgrass spent more than a decade in leadership roles within the private sector, where he worked to improve operational efficiency, streamline staffing systems, and enhance patient care operations at long-term care facilities.

Snodgrass holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Marshall University.