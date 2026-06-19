Aker BioMarine Launches Global Health Awareness Week in India

Aker BioMarine Brings New Global Campaign to India, Spotlighting Active Nutrition, Preventive Wellness, and Sustainable Innovation

LYSAKER , NORWAY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India’s nutraceutical market accelerates toward preventive health, active aging, and science-backed supplementation, Aker BioMarine is bringing its global Krill Oil Week 2026 campaign to the Indian nutraceuticals market. Running June 21–27, the worldwide initiative highlights krill oil’s role in active wellness, whole-body health, and sustainable nutrition, while aligning with key trends shaping India’s fast-growing nutraceutical sector, including rising demand for clinically supported omega-3s for lifestyle wellness solutions.Originally launched in North America in 2024, Krill Oil Week 2026 has now expanded to Asia, reflecting the growing worldwide interest in advanced omega-3 nutrition. Krill Oil Week is a collaborative initiative, developed with leading customers, to increase awareness of krill oil as a multi-nutrient omega-3 solution. The campaign aims to make the science behind krill oil more approachable, transparent, and accessible for consumers around the world.For the Indian market specifically, the initiative taps into several fast-emerging trends:• Growing interest around preventive healthcare and active aging• Increased demand for premium and clinically validated nutraceuticals• Rising interest in holistic wellness spanning heart, brain, joint, and skin health• Expansion of digital health education and e-commerce-led supplement discovery• Greater consumer focus on sustainability and responsible sourcingAs awareness of omega-3s continues to grow, consumer understanding of the differences between omega-3 sources remains limited. Krill oil provides EPA and DHA in phospholipid form, enabling efficient absorption and delivering clinically supported benefits for heart, brain, joint, and skin health, along with overall wellness. Expanding beyond traditional health messaging, Krill Oil Week 2026 will also highlight krill oil’s role in supporting energy, resilience, and whole-body balance, helping consumers stay active and well at every stage of life.Through webinars, digital education, social storytelling, and retail collaborations, Krill Oil Week 2026 will simplify the science behind krill oil for consumers while supporting brands and retailers seeking to engage India’s evolving wellness audience.The Krill Oil Week webinar for Asia is The Multi-Nutrient Game Changer. Taking place on Wednesday, 24 June 12.00pm IST, the session will cover the science behind krill oil's unique multi-nutrient profile, the phospholipid advantage that sets it apart from conventional omega-3s, and new clinical findings on muscle preservation and musculoskeletal pain relief. Register now at https://hubs.ly/Q04jwzyG0 Also central to the campaign is KrillOil.com, an unbranded consumer education platform offering accessible information on krill oil science, ingredient quality, responsible sourcing practices, and trusted products available globally.“With Indian consumers increasingly prioritizing heart health, cognitive performance, mobility, skin wellness, and healthy aging, omega-3 supplementation is gaining strong momentum in this market,” said Hidayat Ali, India Country Director. “Against this backdrop, Aker BioMarine’s Krill Oil Week arrives at a pivotal moment for the Indian nutraceutical industry, where consumers are actively seeking multifunctional wellness solutions backed by science and sustainability.”By bringing together science, lifestyle, and sustainability, Krill Oil Week 2026 aims to inspire consumers to take a more integrated approach to health, supporting their bodies while safeguarding the planet. For more information, visit KrillOil.com.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

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