Citylogix and NIRA Dynamics Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Road Monitoring to Municipalities Across North America

Citylogix's new VW survey vehicle, equipped with NIRA Dynamics' Tire Grip Indicator (TGI), captures IRI data on every survey pass. Front view of Citylogix's VW survey vehicle, equipped with NIRA Dynamics' Tire Grip Indicator (TGI). IRI and PCI data displayed together in Citylogix's GIS-based EAM software.

Citylogix's new VW fleet captures IRI on each survey; NIRA's connected vehicles add continuous data in between, for an up-to-date view of pavement performance.

Every municipality deserves a more complete, more current picture of their road network, and that's exactly what this delivers.” — Jon-Erik Dillon, CEO of Citylogix

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citylogix, a leading provider of AI-powered pavement condition assessment and enterprise asset management (EAM) software for municipalities, today announced a strategic partnership with NIRA Dynamics to integrate International Roughness Index (IRI) monitoring into its pavement data platform.

Through the partnership, Citylogix's new fleet of VW survey vehicles has been equipped with NIRA's Tire Grip Indicator (TGI), which captures IRI data on every survey pass alongside existing Pavement Condition Index (PCI) measurements and imagery. In addition, where NIRA's connected vehicles are on the road, their data feeds into Citylogix as a continuous time series, allowing us to better model deterioration between survey cycles, turning periodic snapshots into a fuller, more current picture of road performance.

All IRI data is incorporated into a rolling average alongside PCI results and historical records. New data enriches the model without overwriting existing information. Both IRI and PCI data are displayed directly in Citylogix's GIS-based EAM software, giving municipalities a single platform to continuously monitor the arterial network for rapid changes and damage, run maintenance scenarios, and plan capital investment with confidence, while targeting inspections to the sites that need them most.

The capability is available to any municipality, whether a new or existing Citylogix client, and represents a significant expansion of what pavement monitoring can deliver at scale.

“PCI tells you the condition of a road and points to the appropriate treatment. IRI tells you how it rides and adds an interesting data point to our prioritization matrix. Until now, getting both in one place in a cost-effective way wasn't easy at municipal scale,” said Jon-Erik Dillon, CEO of Citylogix. “This partnership changes that. Every municipality deserves a more complete, more current picture of their road network, and that's exactly what this delivers.”

“Citylogix has built the fleet, the methodology, and the client relationships to bring IRI to municipalities at scale,” said Björn Zachrisson, Product Strategist at NIRA Dynamics. “Our connected vehicles fill in between survey cycles wherever they're on the road, so the picture stays fresher. Together, we are making richer road monitoring a reality for communities across North America.”

About IRI

IRI (International Roughness Index) measures the longitudinal profile of a road surface, quantifying ride quality and road performance under live driving conditions. Where PCI identifies visible surface distresses, IRI captures how a road actually performs for drivers and vehicles. The combination of PCI and IRI gives municipal asset managers the most complete and actionable understanding of pavement health available.

About Citylogix

Citylogix is a leading provider of data and analytics for smart city transportation infrastructure. Powered by LiDAR, 360-degree imaging, Digital Twin technology, and AI, Citylogix delivers precise condition assessment of roadways, sidewalks, traffic signs, and pavement markings. Its AI-powered GIS-native enterprise asset management software enables municipalities to visualize conditions, model maintenance strategies, and plan capital investment with confidence. With offices in Wakefield, MA and Montreal, QC, Citylogix serves 450+ municipalities across North America. Learn more at citylogix.com.

About NIRA Dynamics

NIRA Dynamics is a Swedish technology company and global leader in vehicle safety software and road condition monitoring. The company's innovative solutions use software-based approaches to transform existing vehicle sensor data into actionable insights for enhanced safety, including tire pressure monitoring, road surface conditions, and road health assessment. NIRA's technology is deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide and serves both automotive OEMs and infrastructure operators. For more information, visit www.niradynamics.com.

Media Contacts:

Johan Hägg, Head of Marketing & Communication, NIRA Dynamics

johan.hagg@niradynamics.se

Citylogix and NIRA Dynamics Partnership Announcement

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