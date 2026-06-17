Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company Celebrates the Opening of its Expanded Facility in Wildwood

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, in partnership with Sumter County Economic Development, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 16, marking the official opening of its newly expanded facility. The event brought together dignitaries from the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Wildwood, and other partners to celebrate the plant expansion. The enhanced operation represents a significant investment in the community, improving manufacturing efficiency, increasing output capacity, and supporting long-term economic development through job creation and industrial growth.

Originally opened in 1999, the manufacturing facility in Wildwood was recently expanded by 54,700 square feet to meet the fast-growing market demands in and around Florida. The 25-million-dollar investment project will improve the manufacturing, distribution, and production efficiency of PVC pipe products for plumbing and irrigation systems. Additionally, the facility will employ 60 associates to support production operations.

“The expansion of our Wildwood plant makes it possible for us to continue to grow in the great Wildwood community and around the state,” said Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. “The expansion also offers growth opportunities for our associates and businesses that support our operations. We are grateful for the local government and civic leaders who continue to make us feel like part of the community.”

Sumter County continues to position itself as an ideal location for manufacturing businesses due to its strategic Central Florida location, competitive incentive programs, including low tax rates, and easy access to major transportation corridors. Combined with a business-friendly environment and a growing labor force, the County offers manufacturers the resources and connectivity needed to support long-term success and future growth. To learn more about development opportunities in Sumter County, visit SumterBusiness.com.

“This expansion reflects continued confidence in our workforce, infrastructure, and business climate. We are proud to see manufacturers investing in Sumter County, creating new opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and high-quality jobs for our residents,” said Kristy Russell, Sumter County’s Economic Development Director.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company is a privately held American manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings for plumbing systems. The company was founded in 1901 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and remains family-owned after more than a century in operation. Charlotte Pipe operates eight plants in seven states. To learn more about the manufacturing company, visit CharlottePipe.com.



