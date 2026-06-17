Why Most AI Initiatives Fail to Scale: Federal CDO Patrick McGarry Releases 'The Adaptive Organization' on Amazon

Patrick McGarry's debut book gives data and AI executives a structured approach to the human and organizational challenges behind failed AI initiatives.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, workforces, and business models, many organizations remain unprepared for the structural changes needed to realize its value. Governance frameworks, operating models, workforce readiness, and leadership alignment consistently lag behind technological investment. Data Literacy Press has announced the global release of The Adaptive Organization : Leading Change in the AI Era, the debut book by Patrick McGarry , Federal Chief Data Officer at ServiceNow, now available on Amazon.The book addresses a problem that has quietly undermined AI investment across industries: the persistent gap between data, AI strategy, and operational execution. McGarry argues that this gap stems not from insufficient technology but from insufficient organizational design. Legacy systems, siloed teams, cultures resistant to change, and governance policies that never reach the workflows where decisions are actually made are the primary reasons AI pilots fail to scale. Deliberate structural change, not additional tooling, closes the gap. At the center of the book is the CATALOG Framework, a model spanning seven interdependent domains: Culture and Talent, Analytics and AI, Technology and Architecture, Alignment, Leadership and Governance, Operations and Delivery, and Growth and Measurement. Rather than treating these as parallel workstreams owned by separate committees, McGarry shows that leaders must manage them as a connected system. A thread running through all seven domains reflects the book's central argument, drawn from Deming's quality principles: governance embedded in workflows is organizational infrastructure to be invested in, not administrative overhead to be minimized.The book provides practitioners with:Playbooks for organizational readiness assessments and governance designDecision models for sequencing initiatives and navigating organizational politicsFrameworks for managing large-scale transformation at enterprise scalePractical approaches for stakeholder alignment across siloed teamsCase studies drawn from government, defense, healthcare, and commercial enterprisesThe Adaptive Organization distinguishes itself from books that focus narrowly on AI technologies by treating transformation as a human and organizational challenge, not a technology purchase. McGarry's two decades of advising C-suite executives across federal civilian, defense, intelligence, and commercial technology sectors give the material a cross-sector breadth that purely commercial perspectives rarely achieve.The book features a foreword by Douglas B. Laney, data strategist, pioneer of data infonomics, and author of Infonomics and Data Juice. "For anyone who suspects that the gap between data ambition and data reality is at its core an organizational design problem, this is the book that shows how to close it," Laney writes.Sanjeev Mohan, Principal Analyst at SanjMo and former Gartner VP of Research, described the CATALOG Framework as treating "governance, culture, and leadership as engineering disciplines, not afterthoughts," adding that the book is written by "someone who has done the work, not just theorized about it." Barr Moses, Co-Founder and CEO of Monte Carlo, noted that McGarry "has sat in the room where modernization plans become architecture realities."The release arrives at a time when organizations worldwide are working to bridge the gap between AI ambition and operational capability. The Adaptive Organization is now available on Amazon.com through Data Literacy Press. The book's primary audience includes chief data officers, chief analytics officers, chief data and AI officers, CIOs, and senior transformation executives across the enterprise, government, and defense sectors.About the AuthorPatrick McGarry is the Federal Chief Data Officer at ServiceNow and a recognized voice in data, analytics, and AI strategy. His work spans data architecture, analytics enablement, executive alignment, and organizational change across federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors.About the BookThe Adaptive Organization is a leadership and transformation guide that helps organizations build the governance, culture, and operational capabilities necessary to thrive in an AI-driven environment. Practical frameworks and cross-sector examples connect emerging technology realities with the organizational leadership required to act on them.

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