THE DADS INITIATIVE: REDEFINING THE MEDIA LANDSCAPE FOR MODERN FATHERS

Media Brand Foregoes Outrage and Outdated Tropes to Create Thoughtful, Entertaining Content For Men

We're interested in something far more useful: helping men become the best version of themselves.” — Adam Ukman, founder of The Dads Initiative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dads Initiative (TDI), a new media company focused on modern fatherhood and men's lives, officially launches this Father’s Day season. The mission of The Dads Initiative is simple: create entertaining, emotionally intelligent, and culturally relevant content for men who are navigating the realities of fatherhood, identity, relationships, work, and personal growth."Much of the conversation on the internet focuses on telling men what they should be angry about or what they are doing wrong, " said Adam Ukman, founder of The Dads Initiative. "We're interested in something far more useful: helping men become the best version of themselves. Fatherhood changes how many men see themselves and the world around them, and we believe there are powerful stories to tell at that intersection. They don't need a lecture, and they don't need someone selling them outrage.”Research underscores the central role fatherhood plays in men's identities. In a 2025 ParentsTogether and Technites study of over 1,300 fathers, 44 percent of respondents described themselves as a "dad" or "parent" first, ranking ahead of career, relationship status, and nearly every other category.The Dads Initiative aims to offer content rooted in connection, confidence, purpose, and real life. The company's debut show, Reset Mode , will serve as the first expression of that vision. Hosted by Style Girlfriend founder Megan Collins, the short-form series follows real fathers through approachable makeovers that are ultimately about much more than an outfit or haircut."Confidence affects every part of our lives," said Megan Collins. "The dads featured on this show aren't trying to become different people. They're reconnecting with versions of themselves that may have gotten lost amid the responsibilities of everyday life."The modern makeover series is built around a simple idea: when fathers feel better about themselves, everyone around them benefits. Each episode updates the classic “before and after” formula, helping dads rediscover confidence through practical, attainable improvements in style, grooming, fitness, and daily habits.Instead of unrealistic transformations or luxury-driven wish fulfillment, the series celebrates meaningful change that fits into real life. Reset Mode premieres during the week leading up to Father's Day, with episodes to be available online and across The Dads Initiative's digital channels.The Dads Initiative plans to develop programming across a range of topics men already care about including style, sports, food, money, gaming, wellness, the outdoors, and culture. Each series will be guided by a common belief: that modern fathers are multidimensional people whose stories deserve more thoughtful representation. The point isn't to tell men what to think. It's to make entertaining stuff worth their time. When something is ready to watch, the brand’s Substack is the best place to keep up.The Dads Initiative was proudly incubated at ParentsTogether, the 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide the news families need by covering the latest research, policies, and trends affecting kids and families, allowing busy parents to have the information they need to help their families thrive.For more information, visit https://www.dadsinitiative.com/ or follow @resetmodeshow on Instagram and TikTok.ABOUT ADAM UKMANAdam Ukman is a father, husband, media executive, and the leader of The Dads Initiative. Drawing on a career spent building mission-driven programs and audience engagement strategies, Adam is passionate about redefining how fatherhood is represented in media. Adam believes that fatherhood can be one of the most transformative experiences in a man's life, and that dads play a critical role in helping to create the world our kids deserve.ABOUT MEGAN COLLINSMegan Collins is the host of Reset Mode, and the founder of Style Girlfriend, an online platform helping men level up - from their style and skincare routines to dating and relationships. Collins disrupted the boys’ club of men’s digital media with a simple idea: Share with men what women want to see them wearing. Since then, the digital platform has become a go-to destination for guys around the globe seeking not just style advice, but lifestyle support — all from a friendly, female perspective. Along the way, Collins and her team have become adept at threading the needle of helping men understand that leveling up doesn’t end with what you wear, but it is a great place to start.

Helping dads look and feel their best. Episode 1: featuring Mike

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