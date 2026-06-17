Asylum and Forced Displacement in the EU Enlargement Process: Contributions to inform the European Commission 2026 Enlargement Package in the area of asylum

ECRE has published a report on the situation of asylum and forced displacement in European countries that are seeking to join the EU. It consists of a compilation of analysis from civil society experts on the situations in six of those countries.

The report has been drafted in the framework of the EU enlargement process. Every autumn, the European Commission (EC) publishes a series of reports in which it presents its assessment of progress on required reforms in each candidate country and potential candidate, and provides recommendations and guidance in priority areas. Together with a communication on enlargement, the country reports form the annual EU ‘enlargement package’.

The contributions that are included in the ECRE report are intended to inform the 2026 Enlargement Package, specifically the country reports on Albania, Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine, by providing civil society analysis of the situation of asylum and forced displacement in each country within the framework of the accession process. The first part of each contribution covers the country’s alignment with the key criteria for accession (commonly known as the ‘Copenhagen criteria’) while the second part is focused on the country’s alignment with EU legislation relating to asylum and migration.

The report is available to download here.

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