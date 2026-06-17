Local Indiana Football Stars Josh Hoover and Khobie Martin Partner With Braden Business Systems

Josh Hoover - "Being able to give back to local kids while representing a company that genuinely cares about their community - that’s something I’m proud to be part of." Khobie Martin - We talk a lot about team culture in football - everyone doing their job, staying accountable, executing when it counts. Braden gets that.” Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management.

Braden Business Systems launches the next chapter of its #TeamBraden campaign beginning with a commitment to the Indianapolis community

The best teams I’ve been on succeed because everyone trusts the person next to them. Braden operates the same way with their clients.” — Josh Hoover, Quarterback

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braden Business Systems, a leading provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, office technology, and AI-driven business solutions, today announced the next evolution of its #TeamBraden campaign: a partnership with football quarterback Josh Hoover and running back Khobie Martin from Indiana. The announcement follows the company’s successful partnership with legendary basketball point guard Braden Smith, which launched the #TeamBraden initiative in December 2025.

Rather than lead with a traditional sponsorship announcement, Braden Business Systems chose to open the partnership with action. On June 11, Hoover and Martin joined the #TeamBraden team at United Way’s Mary Rigg Summer Day Camp in Indianapolis, where they participated in a community car wash, water games, and an ice cream social with every child receiving ice cream and a signed autograph from both athletes.

“We believe the strongest partnerships are built on shared values, and that means showing up in the community before anything else,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems. “Josh and Khobie didn’t just represent Braden at the event, they represented what it looks like when high-performing people invest in the people around them. That’s exactly what #TeamBraden is about.”

The #TeamBraden campaign draws a direct connection between the preparation, trust, and disciplined execution that define elite athletic performance and the qualities Indiana organizations need from a technology partner. Braden Business Systems serves clients across healthcare, manufacturing, construction, education, and professional services - sectors where downtime, security gaps, and disconnected workflows carry real business consequences.

“Being able to give back to local kids while representing a company that genuinely cares about their community - that’s something I’m proud to be part of,” said Josh Hoover, Indiana University quarterback. “The best teams I’ve been on succeed because everyone trusts the person next to them. From what I’ve seen, Braden operates the same way with their clients.”

“Growing up in Fishers and now getting to partner with a company headquartered here means a lot to me,” said Khobie Martin, Indiana University running back. “We talk a lot about team culture in football - everyone doing their job, staying accountable, executing when it counts. Braden gets that. It’s the reason I was excited to be involved.”

The partnership extends through the conclusion of the 2026 Indiana University football season and includes content creation, a private executive event for Braden clients and prospects, and continued community activations under the #TeamBraden Gives Back banner. Additional campaign details, including digital content and event announcements, will be released in the coming weeks.

About Josh Hoover

Josh Hoover is a quarterback for Indiana University football. Known for his toughness, leadership, and ability to push the ball downfield, Hoover is widely viewed as a high-impact transfer and one of the most experienced signal-callers in the Power Four conferences. A former Landry Award winner and Texas high school star, Hoover developed into a three-year starter for TCU where he set the single-season passing record with 3,949 yards and earned All-Big 12 recognition. Over his tenure at TCU, he amassed 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns while completing over 65% of his passes, ranking him among the most productive active quarterbacks in the nation entering 2026.

About Khobie Martin

Khobie Martin is a running back for Indiana University football. Proudly from Fishers, Indiana, he played at Fishers High School before joining the IU football program. The 6-foot, 207-pound back wearing No. 28 was a key contributor during Indiana’s 2025 national championship run, appearing in 14 games and rushing for 505 yards and 6 touchdowns on 78 carries - a remarkable 6.5 yards per carry - while adding one reception for 14 yards. His breakout redshirt-freshman season included two 100-yard rushing performances: 109 yards and 2 touchdowns against Indiana State, and 107 yards and 2 touchdowns against then-No. 9 Illinois. Martin is established as one of Indiana’s most promising young offensive weapons.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader in business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cybersecurity, and document management. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden serves organizations across Indiana and the Chicago market as a single, accountable technology partner. Braden has earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 worldwide and #1 in Indiana and Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services, and supports more than 100 nonprofits annually across the communities it serves. For more information, visit bradenonline.com.

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