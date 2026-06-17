Northshore Business Council Supports Renewal of Dedicated Law Enforcement Millage on June 27 Ballot

The Northshore Business Council (NBC) is devoted exclusively to the improvement of business and economic conditions in the Northshore region including St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish and Washington Parish.

Organization cites public safety, workforce attraction, and quality of life as key community priorities.

The Board believes this renewal supports the long-term stability and quality of life that make St. Tammany Parish an attractive place to live, work and do business.” — Kevin Davis, Executive Director of the Northshore Business Council

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northshore Business Council (NBC) announced its support for the renewal of the dedicated law enforcement millage that will appear on the June 27 ballot in St. Tammany Parish.The proposal would renew an existing property tax dedicated to funding deputies' salaries and benefits within the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. According to information provided by the Sheriff's Office, the millage would be renewed at a lower rate of 4.31 mills and is not a new tax.NBC's Executive Board voted to publicly support the renewal, citing the importance of maintaining strong public safety services that contribute to economic growth, business investment, and quality of life throughout the parish."Public safety is one of the foundations of a strong community and a healthy economy," said Kevin Davis, executive director of the Northshore Business Council. "Businesses invest where employees and families feel safe, and residents want confidence that emergency services and law enforcement resources remain strong. The Board believes this renewal supports the long-term stability and quality of life that make St. Tammany Parish an attractive place to live, work and do business."According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies serve a parish population of more than 280,000 residents and responded to 238,408 calls for service in 2025. The Sheriff's Office reports a violent crime solve rate of 95%, compared with a reported national average of 44%. The dedicated millage currently represents approximately 13.29% of the agency's operating budget and is specifically allocated to deputies' salaries and benefits.Sheriff's Office officials have stated that the renewal is intended to help retain trained and experienced deputies while continuing to meet the public safety needs of a growing parish.NBC also emphasized the importance of voter participation in local elections. "Local elections often receive far less participation than state or national elections, yet they can have a significant impact on the services residents rely on every day," Davis said. "We encourage voters to review the facts, understand the issue, and make their voices heard at the ballot box."Early voting for the election will take place June 13-20. Election Day is Saturday, June 27.For more information about the proposed millage renewal, voters are encouraged to review information provided by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Tammany Parish Registrar of Voters.About the Northshore Business CouncilThe Northshore Business Council is a nonpartisan business organization dedicated to advancing economic prosperity, workforce development, public policy engagement, and regional collaboration throughout the Northshore region.

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