HealthPark Valet Redefines Hospital Valet Parking With Patient-First Service

Health Park Hospitality Staff

HealthPark Hospitality provides hospital valet and support services that lower costs, streamline operations, and improve patient satisfaction.

Patient experience begins at arrival. Our valet and transportation services help healthcare facilities deliver safer, smoother, more compassionate care.” — Dominic Chiovari (President of HealthPark Hospitality)

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthPark Hospitality delivers hospital valet parking, support services, and non-emergency medical transportation across the U.S., putting the patient experience at the center of every arrival.“Our entire focus is on making the patient experience better from the first moment they arrive. Every service we provide is built around that commitment.” — Dominic Chiovari, PresidentHealthPark Hospitality Expands Healthcare Support Services with Dedicated Non-Emergency Medical Transportation and Behavioral Health Transportation ProgramsHealthPark Hospitality, a trusted healthcare-focused provider of valet parking and patient support services, continues expanding its role as a strategic operational partner for hospitals, medical centers, behavioral health facilities, and healthcare systems nationwide. In addition to its established hospital valet and patient support programs, HealthPark is strengthening its focus on non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and behavioral health transportation solutions designed specifically for today’s healthcare environment.Founded exclusively to serve healthcare organizations, HealthPark Hospitality delivers customized support service programs that improve patient experience, increase operational efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens for healthcare facilities. The company’s growing transportation division provides facilities with dedicated transportation programs that include assigned vehicles, trained drivers, fleet management, and direct coordination with nurses, social workers, discharge planners, and care teams.Unlike traditional transportation providers, HealthPark’s behavioral health transportation programs are structured around consistency, reliability, and patient-centered care. Each partner facility receives a dedicated vehicle and driver program tailored to its operational needs. Drivers work directly with clinical teams to coordinate transportation for Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), patient discharges, medical appointments, and ongoing behavioral health services.“Our goal is to create transportation programs that truly operate as an extension of the healthcare facility itself,” said the HealthPark Hospitality team. “Healthcare providers need dependable transportation partners who understand patient flow, discharge efficiency, behavioral health sensitivity, and the importance of consistency in care. That is exactly what we provide.”HealthPark manages every aspect of fleet operations internally, including vehicle maintenance, safety inspections, fuel management, scheduling, dispatch coordination, and ongoing driver training. This allows healthcare organizations to maintain reliable transportation access without the burden of managing vehicles, staffing, compliance, or operational logistics themselves.Through HealthPark University, all associates receive healthcare-specific training focused on patient interaction, HIPAA awareness, hospitality standards, safety procedures, and behavioral health sensitivity. The company also utilizes proprietary operational technology and performance monitoring systems to track service efficiency, transportation utilization, patient satisfaction, and operational performance.In addition to transportation services, HealthPark Hospitality continues to provide comprehensive hospital support solutions, including:1- Professional hospital valet parking services with touchless ticketing and tap-to-retrieve technology2- Non-emergency medical transportation programs3- Behavioral health transportation solutions4- Employee and patient shuttle services5- Patient satisfaction data collection and reporting6- Vehicle volume and operational analytics7- HealthParkSAFE safety and compliance protocolsHealthcare organizations partnering with HealthPark have reported measurable operational improvements, including reduced appointment cancellations, improved discharge efficiency, enhanced patient satisfaction scores, and reduced administrative workload for internal care teams.HealthPark’s operational model is also designed to reduce costs while maintaining service quality. By fully managing staffing, payroll, taxes, scheduling, fleet oversight, and day-to-day operations, healthcare facilities can eliminate unnecessary overhead while gaining access to scalable support services tailored to patient demand and operational volume.Healthcare facilities utilizing HealthPark programs have recorded:• Average annual labor efficiency savings of $125,000• 11.7% annual increase in operational productivity• 26.7% annual reduction in overall support service costsWith a 97.2% patient recommendation rating, HealthPark continues to position itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking reliable, patient-focused operational support.“Our services are designed around one core belief: patient experience begins long before a clinical interaction,” the company added. “Whether it is a patient arriving for treatment, transitioning through discharge, or attending ongoing behavioral health programs, transportation and support services play a critical role in the overall healthcare experience.”Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about HealthPark Hospitality’s valet parking, behavioral health transportation, or non-emergency medical transportation programs can schedule a complimentary operational assessment by visiting healthparkvalet.com.About HealthPark HospitalityHealthPark Hospitality is a healthcare-focused provider of hospital valet parking, patient support services, behavioral health transportation, non-emergency medical transportation, and employee shuttle programs. The company partners with hospitals, healthcare systems, medical centers, and behavioral health facilities across the United States to improve patient experience, streamline operations, and deliver healthcare-specific hospitality solutions.

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