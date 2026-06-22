Governing Public Official of the Year Andrew Ginther to Be Honored at National Public Service Gala

The National Academy of Public Administration's Celebration of the American Public Servant 250 Gala on June 22, 2026 honors public servants whose leadership and service strengthen communities across the nation. Andrew Ginther, mayor of Columbus, Ohio, is being honored at the National Academy of Public Administration's Celebration of the American Public Servant 250 Gala as one of Governing's 2025 Public Officials of the Year. The National Academy of Public Administration and Governing partner to honor state and local leaders who help ensure thriving communities.

Governing joins National Academy of Public Administration’s initiative celebrating leadership, service, and impact during America's 250th anniversary

We're pleased to support the Academy's effort to recognize Mayor Ginther and highlight the impact public service can have on communities.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic, Governing’s parent company

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governing , an e.Republic brand, today announced its partnership with the National Academy of Public Administration's Celebration of the American Public Servant 250 Gala and National Awards Celebration on June 22 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Held during the nation's semi-quincentennial commemorations, the Academy's yearlong initiative brings together leaders from all levels of government, civic organizations, academia, and the nonprofit sector to recognize excellence in public service, elevate the stories of public servants, and foster greater appreciation for the people whose work helps deliver results for communities every day.As part of the gala’s “Stories of Service” presentation, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, one of Governing’s 2025 Public Officials of the Year , will join five other award recipients in sharing reflections on leadership, service, and the impact public servants can have on their communities.Honoring Collaborative LeadershipGinther was selected as a Public Official of the Year for his collaborative approach to leadership, bringing together business, nonprofit, education, and government partners to strengthen one of the nation's fastest-growing regional economies. His work has advanced priorities including economic development, infrastructure, housing, and education while fostering a culture of regional cooperation that has become a hallmark of the Columbus area's success."State and local public servants are the connective tissue between residents and their government," said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic, Governing’s parent company. "For more than 25 years, Governing's Public Officials of the Year program has celebrated state and local leaders who are solving problems, building partnerships, and improving outcomes for residents. We're pleased to see Mayor Ginther recognized as part of this national celebration of public service, and to support the Academy's effort to highlight the impact public service can have on communities.""The Academy values the contributions of public service at all levels of government," said James-Christian Blockwood, President and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration. "We are especially proud to honor state and local leaders who help ensure thriving communities on a national stage. Public Officials of the Year certainly deserve recognition and our gratitude."As a partner of the Celebration of the American Public Servant initiative, Governing is proud to bring its Public Officials of the Year program to the national stage alongside other distinguished public service recognition programs. A full profile of Ginther's recognition is available in Governing's feature, " Columbus' New World: Finding Success in the Midwest ”. For more information about the Governing Public Officials of the Year program, visit https://www.governing.com/poy About the National Academy of Public AdministrationEstablished in 1967 and chartered by Congress, the National Academy of Public Administration is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that helps government leaders solve the nation’s most critical management challenges. With more than 1,000 Fellows—including former cabinet officials, governors, mayors, and scholars—the Academy advances excellence in public administration through research, advisory services, and thought leadership. Learn more at www.napawash.org About GoverningGoverning is a leading source of news, analysis, and insight for state and local government leaders. Through content and communities, Governing explores the ideas, challenges, and innovations shaping how public leaders manage, develop policy, and serve their communities. Learn more at www.governing.com Governing is a trusted brand of e.Republic. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

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