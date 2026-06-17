Governor Moore Attends Everytown Gun Sense University, Touts Historic Drops in Violent Crime and Maryland as Leader in Gun Violence Prevention

Updated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today delivered the keynote address at the Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Sense University and declared June 16th as Gun Violence Prevention Volunteer Appreciation Day in Maryland. During his remarks, Governor Moore highlighted the Moore-Miller administration’s work in preventing gun violence and “all-the-above” approach to public safety.

“After the mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood during my first year in office, I promised I would never spend my time as governor just offering thoughts and prayers,” said Gov. Moore. “Everyone here at Everytown is evidence that we can and must move forward towards a safer future. And, I am committed to working with Maryland law enforcement and the communities they protect to help drive record lows in violent crime and prevent senseless gun tragedies.”

The conference serves as Everytown’s annual training summit, bringing together approximately 1,000 volunteer leaders, advocates, and gun violence survivors from across the country to share strategies for advancing commonsense gun safety.

“Governor Wes Moore doesn’t just talk about gun safety — he delivers on it,” said President of Everytown for Gun Safety John Feinblatt. “By signing landmark legislation to stop the spread of DIY machine guns, he made Maryland the second state in the nation to take on the gun industry’s latest attempt to get around common-sense laws.”

“Governor Wes Moore continues to prove what it means to be a true gun sense champion, leading with courage and a relentless commitment to protecting Maryland families. His remarks at Gun Sense University this year reminded us all why Maryland remains a national leader in gun violence prevention,” said Executive Director of Moms Demand Action Angela Ferrell-Zabala. “By signing landmark legislation to halt the spread of dangerous, DIY machine guns, Governor Moore has cemented his legacy as a leader who prioritizes public safety over gun industry profits. We are profoundly grateful for his steadfast partnership in this life-saving work.”

The governor’s remarks highlighted Maryland’s historic declines in violent crime, driven by Moore-Miller administration’s “all-of-the-above” public safety strategy, which pairs record investments in law enforcement with robust efforts to address the root causes of crime.

Earlier this year, Governor Moore signed Senate Bill 334, which gives Maryland State Police a clear process to identify firearms that can be readily converted into fully automatic weapons, while maintaining commonsense exceptions for law enforcement and other lawful uses. The Moore-Miller administration remains committed to providing the resources and support that law enforcement needs, investing a record $124.1 million in funding for local police this year.

The administration has also committed to addressing the root cause of violent crime, including gun violence. In 2024, the Moore-Miller administration spearheaded the creation of the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention within the Maryland Department of Health. To better coordinate Maryland’s public health approach to preventing gun violence, the center has provided $1.6 million in grants for prevention, intervention and community healing programs, worked on our public firearm violence dashboard and taken inventory of gun violence prevention programs across Maryland agencies to implement strategic improvements.

Additionally, the administration has strategically invested in community-based gun violence prevention through programs like the Department of Juvenile Services’ gun violence reduction strategy, the THRIVE Initiative, which provides immediate and intensive services to young Marylanders that have the highest probability of either being the victim or the perpetrator of gun violence. Nine out of ten THRIVE participants have not had a gun related offense post enrollment.

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