Developed Europe & Emerging EMEA’s Top Corporates Revealed

15 companies came first in at least five voting areas in their sectors in Developed Europe and four companies for Emerging EMEA

Extel's independent, datasets are trusted instruments for the industry, shaping how performance is measured and rewarded. The best teams use our insights to sharpen their investor engagement.” — Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extel is a leading provider of independent market intelligence and performance evaluations for stakeholders in the global capital market, including buy-side, sell side, and corporate issuers. Annually, the Executive Team research gathers unbiased feedback from the most respected and influential professionals in global investment and the sell-side.This feedback assesses the effectiveness of corporate leadership in areas such as credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital allocation, as well as the quality of Investor Relations functions (e.g. quality of meetings, quality of earnings calls ), using a large number of performance metrics.The research outcomes offer a comprehensive capability and benchmark analysis, reflecting the honest perceptions and confidence levels of stakeholders regarding their equity assets.This year saw 2,835 CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from 1,414 nominated companies receiving votes in the surveys. Combined voters saw 1,964 voters from 933 voting companies.>>> 2026 Developed Europe Executive Team—Core resultsThe results reflect the voting of 1,510 investment professionals from 686 financial services companies. 1,013 companies and 2,232 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.16 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the seven voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Practice, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:Anglo American (United Kingdom), argenx (Netherlands), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), BASF (Germany), BMW (Germany), Danone (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Diageo (United Kingdom), L’Oreal (France), Moncler (Italy), Publicis Groupe (France), SAP (Germany), Technip Energies (France ), Tesco (United Kingdom).>>> 2026 Developed Europe Executive Team results—Large Cap results354 companies and 1,212 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe. 16 companies clinched a clean sweep first place (Most Honored Company - MHC) in the combined rankings in five or more of the seven aforementioned categories:Anglo American (United Kingdom), argenx (Netherlands), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), BASF (Germany), BMW (Germany ), Bureau Veritas (France), Danone (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Diageo (United Kingdom), L’Oreal (France), Moncler (Italy), Publicis Groupe (France), SAP (Germany),Tesco (United Kingdom ).>>> 2026 Developed Europe Executive Team—Small & Midcap results659 companies and 1,020 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors.Eight companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the seven aforementioned voting areas: A2A (Italy), Aixtron (Germany), Banca IFIS (Italy), Burberry Group (United Kingdom), CTT - Correios de Portugal (Portugal), JCDecaux (France), LANXESS (Germany) and Technip Energies (France).>>> 2026 Emerging EMEA Executive Team—Core resultsThe results reflect the voting of 454 investment professionals from 247 financial services companies. 401 companies and 603 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.Four companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Practice, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics, and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:Alpha Bank (Greece) , ADNOC Drilling Co . (United Arab Emirates) , AngloGold Ashanti (South Africa) and Hacı Ömer Sabancı Holding (Turkey ).>>> 2026 Emerging EMEA Executive Team—Large Cap results145 companies and 314 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.Five companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings five or more of the seven aforementioned voting areas:ADNOC Drilling Co. (United Arab Emirates), ADNOC Logistics & Services (United Arab Emirates), Alpha Bank (Greece), AngloGold Ashanti (South Africa) and Hacı Ömer Sabancı Holding (Turkey).>>> 2026 Emerging EMEA Executive Team — Small & Midcap results256 companies and 289 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.One company obtained a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the seven aforementioned voting areas:GEK Terna (Greece).Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, said : "Congratulations to this year's C-Suite and IR teams, particularly to the newcomers making their mark. Extel's independent, anonymized datasets are trusted instrument s for the industry, shaping how performance is measured and rewarded. The best teams use these insights to sharpen their investor engagement, and the results speak for themselves."For the full list of published winners, please visit https://www.extelinsights.com/results/executive-teams >>> Awards & LicensesExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. To acquire access to the Extel award or survey logo for use in client pitch books, annual reports, websites, email signatures, local advertising, social media etc., contact marketing@extelinsights.com>>> Ranking Analysis & Perception IntelligenceTo request further information on how you can access the underlying survey research to identify strength and opportunities in IR through a multi-dimensional comparative peer analysis, please contact amani.korayeim@extelinsights.com>>> Media contactDavid Bowen, Marketing Director, Extel david.bowen@extelinsights.com>>> About ExtelFor over 55 years, Extel has been conducting independent research surveys with global investment professionals who evaluate and determine the best performing sell-side service providers, asset managers and CEOs, CFOs, IROs and IR Programs across Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. The research data independently captures evaluations of companies, investment professionals and executives from investment managers, banks, research providers and corporate issuers, to deliver detailed peer-to-peer comparative analyses every year; the feedback helps inform strategic decision making and improve resource and process management.

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