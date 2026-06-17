SAUSHEC graduation ceremony honors residents, fellows, accomplishment

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 17, 2026 – The San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium celebrated military medical professionals during a graduation ceremony June 11 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, downtown San Antonio.

The ceremony honored 261 residents and fellows from 58 diverse physician and allied health specialty programs. SAUSHEC is the organization responsible for military graduate medical education and graduate allied health education in San Antonio with two major training sites at Brooke Army Medical Center and the 59th Medical Wing.

“Today represents a very significant milestone in your professional careers, the end of your years of education for most of you,” said Dr. Mark True, SAUSHEC dean.

True reminded the graduates that they are ready for independent practice.

“This also represents a transition point in that rather than your faculty having to oversee the care that you provide to your patients, you are now the authority for that care,” he said. “With that authority comes great responsibility. We know you will rise excellently to this occasion as our patients deserve their very best and we know that you will give them your best. We are so proud of you.”

The dean also praised the instructors for their efforts. “I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge that our graduates would not be able to walk across this stage without the tireless efforts of our program directors and our faculty, and also our program coordinators.”

He also praised the family members who supported them through their professional education.

“Thank you for supporting these graduates,” the dean said. “It has been a tough journey with significant sacrifices for many of you. You have every right to be proud.”

The keynote speaker at the graduation was retired Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Jeffrey Clark, 27th chief of the Army Medical Corps. During his 35 years of military service, he served as a family physician with teams in both garrison and operational assignments and as CEO at the clinic, hospital, academic medical center, and geographic regional levels and as COO and CMO at the enterprise level.

Clark congratulated the Biomedical Service Corps, Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, Medical Specialist Corps and Nurse Corps officers on their achievement.

“Embrace this truly once in a lifetime experience,” he told them.

The retired general officer focused his remarks on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. He encouraged everyone to read them at least once a year.

Clark also spoke about the Hippocratic Oath which is an oath of ethics historically taken by physicians.

“Hippocrates is considered the father of medicine because he was the first to apply science, clinical observation, and establish medicine as a distinct discipline based on science,” Clark said. “But it is Hippocrates’ understanding that medicine is an art. It’s an art based on science. His understanding of the humanistic essence of our profession and his understanding that our profession exists to serve others. It’s not about you. It’s about those we are privileged to serve. It’s about our patients.”

“Warmth, sympathy, and understanding; compassion, that is the essence of this wonderful profession of ours,” he added. “It is the essence of the art that Hippocrates is talking about.”

Along with the graduation certificates, several awards were presented during the ceremony.

Quality Improvement/Patient Safety (or QIPS) Awards

QIPS Housestaff Hall of Fame Award recipient – Air Force Maj. Dakota K. Tomasini, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. This recognition is given to a resident or fellow who has significantly contributed to QIPS scholarship over the entire course of the individual’s training.

QIPS Faculty of the Year Award recipient – Air Force Maj. Brena S. Haughey, Pediatrics. This award recognizes a faculty member who has dedicated themselves to identifying systemic issues in quality care and patient safety, learning lessons from these issues and seeking iterative change to form the foundation of SAUSHEC’s culture of safety.

Commanders’ Research Awards

Thirty-eight manuscripts in 5 different categories were submitted. All the research projects were completed during very demanding training programs and some of the manuscripts have already been published in peer-reviewed journals.

Graduate Allied Health: Navy Lt. Oluwakemi R. Mogaji, Surgery and Critical Care Physician Assistant, “Impact of Pre-injury SSRI Use on Neurological Outcomes and Physical Disability in Hospitalized Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Patients: Single-Center Retrospective Study”

Resident Medical: Air Force Capt. David R. Drysdale, Internal Medicine, “Epidemiology of Battlefield Trauma-Related Maxillofacial Fractures and Infections (2009-2014)”

Resident Surgical: Air Force Capt. Spencer G. Van Decar, General Surgery, “A Validated Ultrasound-Based Scoring System to Stratify Risk of Axillary Metastasis in Breast Cancer: AX-RADS”

Fellow Clinical Research: Air Force Maj. Jaclyn S. Faulk, Sleep Medicine, “Modified Hypopnea Scoring Criteria for Home Sleep Apnea Testing More Accurately Correlates to Same Night Standard”

Housestaff Hall of Fame Resident Award: Army Capt. Stephen K. Smiley, Emergency Medicine. This award recognizes the outstanding resident who exceeded their peers in the area of scholarly activity, particularly publication of manuscripts and presentation of research at scientific meetings throughout their training. These individuals have led the way in advancing clinical knowledge in their specialties.

Housestaff Hall of Fame Fellow Award: Army Capt. Richelle R. Homo, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. This award recognizes the outstanding fellow who exceeded their peers in the area of scholarly activity, particularly publication of manuscripts and presentation of research at scientific meetings throughout their training. These individuals have led the way in advancing clinical knowledge in their specialties.

Allied Health awards

Col. Woodson Scott Jones Award: Army Capt. Daija Jackson, Clinical Psychology Residency. For Outstanding Junior Graduate Allied Health Trainee.

Col. John L. Chitwood Award: Air Force Maj. Alexis Troili-Fletes, Clinical Neuropsychology. For the Outstanding Senior Graduate Allied Health Trainee.

Col. Gerald Wayne Tolcott Award: Dr. Benjamin Hando, Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy. For the Graduate Allied Health Faculty of the Year.

Col. Gail M. Deyle Award: Army Lt. Col. Jasmin Filpo, Ocular Disease. For the Graduate Allied Health Education Program Director of the Year.

Maj. Gillespie Award: Capt. Bethany M. Erb, General Surgery. For the SAUSHEC intern who best exemplifies excellence in medical knowledge, clinical judgement and professionalism.

Maj. David Berry Award: Air Force Capt. Rachel R. Tindal, Obstetrics and Gynecology. This award is presented to the graduating SAUSHEC resident who best exemplifies the spirit and character of Maj Dave Berry, which includes superb professional competence; outstanding collegial relations as a teacher, mentor and consultant and an exemplary ability to balance personal and professional life.

Col. Donald Null Award: Air Force Maj. John-Henry L. Dean, Cardiovascular Disease. This award is presented to a graduating SAUSHEC fellow.Null is a retired Air Force Neonatologist, whose team at Wilford Hall in the 1980s and 90s developed many of the therapies which are routinely used to care for critically ill newborns today.

Ms. Ylda Benavides Award: Ms. Elizabeth P. Hernandez, Hematology and Medical Oncology. Outstanding Program Coordinator Award.

Col. John D. Roscelli Award: Army Lt. Col. Jeanne A. Krick, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. This award recognizes the outstanding SAUSHEC program director.

Professionalism Award: Retired Air Force Col. Mary M. Pelszynski, Pediatrics. Faculty member who exemplifies the professional delivery of health care manifested by accountability, excellence, integrity, service, and respect for others.

Lt. Gen. Paul K. Carlton, Jr. Award: Dr. Kevin “Chris” McCains, Otolaryngology. Carlton is a former 59th Medical Wing Commander and subsequently 17th Surgeon General of the Air Force. As a general surgeon and expert in medical crisis response, his work led to the development and adoption of the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) methodology of care that is the standard of what we do today.

Gold Headed Cane Award: Army Lt. Col. Steven G. Schauer, Emergency Medicine. Through the years, Gold Headed Canes have been given at many medical schools to singularly outstanding students and faculty members. The Gold Headed Cane has become an annual award that honors an individual who has exhibited sustained professionalism and excellence throughout a military career in the following categories: patient care, resident teaching, clinical research, operational medicine and mentorship.