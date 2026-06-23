New Generation of Racehorse Owners Emerging in the UAE

Asaassi Winning at Abu Dhabi Asaassi is ready for the 2026/27 racing season in the UAE

Shared ownership models are attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, expatriates and first-time owners to the sport of thoroughbred racing.

How many racehorse owners can say they own a share in a Group Performing racehorse like Asaassi? Most people go through their whole lives without owning one - here is your chance.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

MEYDAN, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The profile of racehorse ownership in the UAE is changing, according to Dubai-based syndication company RaceX , as growing numbers of professionals, entrepreneurs, expatriates and first-time participants enter the sport through shared ownership models.Historically, racehorse ownership has often been associated with major investors, established racing families and large breeding operations. However, industry participants are increasingly observing a shift towards syndication structures that allow multiple individuals to share ownership of a thoroughbred racehorse.The trend mirrors developments seen in leading racing jurisdictions including Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, where syndication has become an important pathway for introducing new participants to the sport.Jennifer McShane-Bary, Founder and CEO of RaceX, said the demographic profile of ownership enquiries has evolved significantly in recent years."Interest is increasingly coming from people who may never have previously considered racehorse ownership," said McShane-Bary. "Professionals, business owners, expatriates and racing enthusiasts are looking for ways to become involved in the sport without the financial commitment traditionally associated with sole ownership."The growth of shared ownership models is also contributing to increased diversity within the ownership community, including greater participation from women and younger racing enthusiasts seeking a more direct connection to the sport.Industry observers note that modern owners are often motivated by more than potential financial returns. Access to training facilities, behind-the-scenes experiences, race day participation and direct engagement with trainers and horses are becoming important factors in ownership decisions.The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading racing jurisdictions, with internationally recognised racing conducted at Meydan, Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali and Sharjah racecourses. The country's racing calendar attracts participants and horses from around the globe and has helped create growing interest in ownership opportunities among residents.RaceX recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Asaassi (FR), a European-performed thoroughbred now based in Dubai and trained by Marwan Al Baidhaei. The horse represents the type of ownership opportunity increasingly being accessed through syndication structures.With a Timeform rating of 108 and proven European form, Asaassi has attracted interest from a broad range of prospective owners, including individuals entering racehorse ownership for the first time.According to RaceX, many first-time owners are drawn to the educational and experiential aspects of syndication, which provide opportunities to learn about training, race preparation and the day-to-day management of a thoroughbred racehorse."The ownership experience has become far more accessible than many people realise," McShane-Bary said. "For many participants, the attraction is being part of the journey, following a horse's development and experiencing the sport from an entirely different perspective."As syndication continues to gain traction globally, industry participants expect shared ownership structures to play an increasingly important role in broadening participation and supporting the long-term growth of thoroughbred racing in the UAE.About RaceXRaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse syndication company focused on providing professionally managed ownership opportunities in thoroughbred racehorses competing in the United Arab Emirates. Through transparent ownership structures and owner engagement programmes, RaceX aims to make racehorse ownership more accessible to a broader audience while supporting participation in the UAE racing industry.

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