Commissioners adopt 2026-2027 budget

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2026-2027 budget by a 3-2 vote, with Chairman Larry Yoder and Vice Chairman Josh Lail voting against the measure.

County Manager Justin Mundy presented the official budget ordinance. The new budget includes a 5-cent property tax rate decrease, bringing the tax rate to 60 cents per $100 valuation.

Chairman Yoder and Vice Chairman Lail said they believe the budget is good overall, but a 5-cent tax decrease may be too much at this time.

“My only concern about lowering the tax rate to 60 cents is it will make it much more difficult to continue to do things to enhance the quality of life here in Alexander County because things are so expensive,” said Vice Chairman Lail. “We’re trying to help our citizens, but I think at a time that is as volatile as it is right now with inflation and cost of living, this rate cut is going to be tough.”

The 2026-2027 budget totals $62,802,717, with an appropriated fund balance of $7,379,760. The budget fully funds the $8,426,361 request from Alexander County Schools.

Fire district taxes total $2,953,244. Commissioner Kent Herman said the new budget does not include any increases for fire departments, but he encouraged departments to begin developing a list of needs for consideration during the 2027-2028 budget process.

The Opioid Settlement Fund totals $446,090. The Revaluation Fund totals $307,708. The Solid Waste Fund totals $3,081,400. The Landfill Closure Fund totals $170,000. The County Water and Sewer Fund totals $4,560,000. The School Capital Improvements Fund totals $10,509,726. The Emergency Telephone System Fund totals $616,972.

A copy of the 2026-2027 budget is available in the Clerk to the Board’s Office and on the county website: Revenues and Expenditures.

In other business:

• Commissioners recognized Josh Mitchell, who is being promoted to Assistant County Manager after 22 years of service to Alexander County.

“I am very honored to be chosen for this position. I look forward to continuing to work with the board of commissioners, the county manager, department heads, county employees, and citizens to make Alexander County the best place it can be for us and future generations,” said Mitchell.

The new role becomes effective July 6.

Left to right: Commissioner Marty Pennell, Commissioner Kent Herman, Chairman Larry Yoder, Josh Mitchell and his wife Melinda with their son River, Vice Chairman Josh Lail, Commissioner Ronnie Reese, and County Manager Justin Mundy.

• Commissioners approved a bid from Bell Construction in the amount of $452,779.25 for the Sterling Road Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project. The project includes approximately 820 linear feet of grading and asphalt paving, storm drainage improvements, and erosion control measures. Chairman Yoder noted that the project is fully funded through a grant and does not require local tax dollars.

• Commissioners approved four budget amendments presented by County Manager Mundy.

The first amendment increases the Register of Deeds budget to cover estimated expenses for the remainder of FY 2026 related to state-required payments, increases the Public Buildings Maintenance budget to cover estimated utility costs for the remainder of the fiscal year, and increases the Senior Center budget through a reallocation of Home and Community Care Block Grant funds.

The second amendment adjusts the General Fund budget to reflect operating costs that differed from original estimates and revised revenue projections.

The third amendment increases the Health Department budget to utilize dental health grant funds for FY 2026 expenses.

The fourth amendment adjusts the Solid Waste Fund budget for operating costs and accounting entries related to estimated future vacation and sick leave liabilities.

• Commissioners approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the May 18 regular meeting; appointments to the Council on Aging, Sister Cities Association, Region E Aging Advisory Committee, and Region E Long Term Care Community Advisory Committee; the FY 2026-2027 fee schedule; and a resolution approving the annual bonding of county officials.

The next regular meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners is set for Monday, July 13, at 6:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Center for Education (room #103). Regular meetings are recorded and can be viewed on the county’s Government Channel on Spectrum channel 192 or the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/alexandercountync. Meeting agendas, minutes, videos, and additional information are available on the county’s website at https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners.