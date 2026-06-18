505 Southwestern® Brings Hatch Valley Heat To Walmart Shelves With Two New Products Available Now

Credit: 505 Southwestern Credit: 505 Southwestern Credit: 505 Southwestern

The flame-roasted green chile brand beloved across the Southwest is now available at select Walmart stores nationwide

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two brand new products from 505™, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S. and the world's leading flame roaster of Hatch Valley peppers, are now available at Walmart. Shoppers can now find a 4-oz. aluminum can of flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile and a bold, fruit-forward Chipotle Peach Salsa on shelves at select stores nationwide. For millions of American households looking for premium, clean-label flavors at an everyday value, the flavors of the Southwest just got a whole lot easier to find. While availability of each product varies by location, shoppers can find these new items at select Walmart stores across Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.



The arrival marks a new chapter for 505™. As consumers increasingly trade dining out for cooking at home, 505™ is meeting the demand with formats and flavors that fit the way Americans are eating today.



"Launching our new 4-oz. can and Chipotle Peach Salsa at Walmart is a big milestone for 505™ and a sign that more shoppers are looking for bold Southwestern flavors at an affordable price," said Jason Parasco, CEO of Insignia International. "People want products with authentic flavor, made with real ingredients at a price they can feel good about. We crafted these products to bring the taste of the Southwest to more families across the country and we’re excited to see them on Walmart shelves nationwide."



Convenience Without Compromise: The 4-Oz. Hatch Valley Green Chile Can

The canned green chile segment represents more than $100 million in annual sales, yet the category has seen little innovation in decades. Until now, 505™’s Hatch Valley green chile was only available in 16-oz. and 32-oz. jars. The new 4-oz. aluminum can delivers the identical flame-roasted Hatch Valley formula that propelled the brand's cultlike following: peppers grown in the legendary Hatch Valley of New Mexico, flame roasted at peak ripeness, with the smoky complexity that no other brand can replicate. It’s the same chile in a smaller can and with bigger reach, now available in over 650 Walmart stores as part of a strategic national expansion.



Fruit-Forward Heat: Chipotle Peach Salsa

The Chipotle Peach Salsa is 505™'s entry into one of the fastest-growing corners of the category, the sweet and spicy profile, and it arrives fully fledged. Peach leads as the number-one ingredient, bringing natural sweetness that serves as the opening act for the heat rather than upstaging it. It closes, as every 505™ product does, with a flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile finish. Non-GMO certified, no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. It’s the salsa for the consumer who has outgrown the ordinary.

Both products are available now at Walmart stores nationwide. Find a store near you at walmart.com.



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About Insignia International

Insignia International is a privately held, diversified food company forging the new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern cuisine. With leadership positions in Hatch Valley green chile, salsas, fresh dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, and frozen Mexican handhelds, Insignia is known for bold, authentic brands that reach millions of consumers each year across retail, club, and foodservice channels. Its growing portfolio includes 505 Southwestern®, the largest jarred green chile brand in the U.S.; Yucatan® Guacamole, a category leader in fresh squeezable guacamole in the U.S. and Canada; La Tortilla Factory®, one of the nation’s largest health-forward tortilla brands; and Lilly B’s®, TJ Farms®, and Hatch Kitchen®, recognized names in frozen snacks, burritos, and quesadillas. Insignia also owns Young Guns®, a leading foodservice brand for Hatch Valley green chile.

In addition to its branded business, Insignia is a trusted partner to retailers and food companies through its private label, brokerage, and logistics solutions, including freight and warehousing. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations and offices in New Mexico, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Kansas, and Mexico. Insignia International is the result of a buy-and-build strategy led by CREO Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm focused on food and food logistics investments.

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