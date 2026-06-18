One in three younger adults now use AI to choose pubs and restaurants

The Brew Pints & Profits 2026 report

20 years ago we asked for recommendations for a night out from a friend. 10 years ago it was Google. Now consumers ask AI tools for suggestions and build plans around the answers they get back.” — Adam Cox, Technical Director, Brew

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of pub-goers are turning to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity when deciding where to eat and drink, according to new research from hospitality marketing agency Brew.Its latest Pints & Profits report found that 14% of UK adults have used AI to find pubs or restaurants. Among 25 to 34-year-olds, the figure rises to 33%.People are visiting pubs less often than they were a few years ago because of the cost, but those visits are more planned and more purposeful.The research suggests that consumer discovery habits are changing rapidly. Search remains important, social media continues to influence choice, and AI has emerged as a new route into venue discovery.Demand for pubs remains robust, with 79% of consumers citing socialising as a reason for visiting. The challenge for operators is capturing that demand at the point where people decide where to go. Nearly two-thirds of consumers now research venues online before visiting, making digital visibility an increasingly important driver of footfall.The report draws on a survey of 1,000 UK adults, website analytics from more than 2,000 hospitality venues and interviews with operators across the sector.Adam Cox, Technical Director at Brew, said:"20 years ago we asked for recommendations for a night out from a friend. 10 years ago it was Google. Now we're seeing consumers ask AI tools for suggestions and build plans around the answers they get back."Matthew Bowell, Director at Brew, said:"Customers are checking menus, looking at photos, searching for events and comparing options before they leave home. Operators need to be visible during that process or they risk missing out."The report highlights a widening gap between businesses with dedicated marketing expertise and those relying on ad hoc activity.Among the findings:● 62% of consumers research venues online before visiting● 37% of adults visit a pub at least once a week● 58% engage with special offers and promotions online● 41% engage with food and drink photography● 69% of 25 to 34-year-olds engage with events content● Only 39% of consumers are likely to leave an online review● Food quality ranks ahead of price, location and reviews when consumers choose where to visitThe report argues that digital channels have become part of the customer experience. For many consumers, the first interaction with a venue now happens on a search result, social platform or AI-generated recommendation rather than at the bar.Brew published the first Pints & Profits report in 2024, arguing that digital marketing had become a driver of venue choice. Two years on, the agency believes the shift has accelerated. This edition examines how changing consumer behaviour, digital discovery and AI-powered search are reshaping how people choose pubs and bars.Download the reportThe full report is available at https://www.wearebrew.com/digital-marketing-hospitality-blog/pints-profits-2026/ Pints & Profits Report 2026Brew will present the findings of the report in a free webinar on 26 June 2026. Stephen Waddington, author of Pints & Profits 2026, and Matthew Bowell, Director at Brew, will discuss what the research means for operators, hospitality marketers and multi-site businesses.The session will cover AI discovery, digital visibility, customer decision-making and the practical steps operators can take to attract more customers. Registration is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SXjWOwyKS06kftqDodw-Yw#/registration About BrewBrew is a Birmingham-based marketing agency that has worked in the pub and bar sector since 2009. It has supported more than 50 hospitality brands and around 7,000 pubs.The agency publishes Pints & Profits report to provide evidence and insight into the factors shaping consumer behaviour and venue discovery.Notes to editorsPints & Profits 2026 is the second edition of the report. The first was published in 2024. The findings draw on a survey of 1,000 UK adults, Google Analytics data averaged across more than 2,000 UK venues, and qualitative interviews with operators. Interviews, charts and imagery are available on request.

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