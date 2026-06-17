Benchmark Mortgage Names Jerry Sattler Director of Construction Lending

Jerry Sattler - Director of Construction Lending

Jerry Sattler brings more than 30 years of construction lending experience to Benchmark Mortgage as its new Director of Construction Lending.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage has named Jerry Sattler as Director of Construction Lending, adding more than 30 years of construction lending expertise to a division built on relationships and results.Sattler's career began at Countrywide and Bank of America before he moved into leadership roles at Supreme Lending and Flat Branch Home Loans.His vision for the Construction Team is to build competitive products that meet the construction needs of our borrowing families and generate a consistent source of referrals for Benchmark's loan originators—a focus that reflects both his experience and Benchmark's commitment to building a best-in-class construction lending team."Having Jerry lead our Construction Team is a significant step forward for Benchmark. He understands this space at every level, from product development to borrower experience. He brings the kind of disciplined, relationship-first approach that defines how we do business." — Jim Poulin, COO, Benchmark MortgageBenchmark's construction lending division continues to grow as the company deepens its commitment to serving builders, buyers, and loan originators navigating the new construction landscape.Benchmark Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered near Dallas, Texas. Since 1999, the company has built a dynamic community of mortgage professionals dedicated to relationship-driven lending and delivering personalized mortgage solutions to borrowers across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.