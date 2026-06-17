EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS’ JONATHAN FITZGARRALD RECOGNIZED AS A LOS ANGELES TIMES “ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS VISIONARY”

Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equinox Strategy Partners Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as an “ Entertainment Business Visionary ,” a distinction honoring professionals who provide advisory services and strategic guidance to entertainment industry executives and organizations. According to the publication, the recognition celebrates the trusted advisors who work behind the scenes to help the entertainment industry navigate increasingly complex business, legal and financial challenges.For more than 25 years, Fitzgarrald has worked alongside many of the entertainment industry's most respected attorneys, business managers, accountants and professional service providers, helping them strengthen their market position, grow their client base, elevate their visibility and build enduring practices.“While the spotlight in entertainment often shines on talent, there is an entire community of professionals working behind the scenes to protect, advise and guide artists, creators, studios, production companies and executives,” said Fitzgarrald.Fitzgarrald’s unique background combines senior-level marketing, business development and communications experience with a deep understanding of the entertainment industry's legal and financial landscape. This perspective has enabled him to help professionals differentiate themselves in highly competitive markets while strengthening relationships with clients, referral sources and industry stakeholders.In addition to advising individual professionals and firms, Fitzgarrald is a frequent speaker on topics including client development and service, leadership succession, reputation management and the evolving role of trusted advisors within the entertainment industry.

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