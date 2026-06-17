Beginning Safety Improvement Project at US 301 Railroad Crossing, Kent County

(June 17, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction of new auxiliary pull-off lanes along northbound and southbound US 301 at the railroad crossing near Galena in Kent County. This project will provide dedicated lanes for commercial vehicles that are required under federal law to stop at all railroad crossings, including buses carrying passengers and vehicles transporting certain hazardous materials.



At the existing US 301 railroad crossing just south of MD 313, these vehicles must stop fully or partially within a main travel lane, creating a heightened risk of rear-end collisions. The new pull-off lanes will allow drivers to safely decelerate, stop at the crossing and re-enter the highway without disrupting through traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2027, weather permitting, and includes:

construction of new lanes and shoulders in both directions of US 301,

reconstruction of the crossing,

relocation of railroad signal equipment,

stormwater management improvements and landscaping.

For project updates, visit the US 301 Railroad Crossing Project Portal page.



Motorists should anticipate lane shifts and single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project. To improve the work zone safety, State Highway Administration has deployed Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) with a work zone speed limit of 45 mph. Fines may be issued at any time for vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit. For more information on the ASE program, visit Maryland SafeZones​.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.