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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Patching Pavement on US 1/Conowingo Rd, Sth of Conowingo Dam, Harford Cty

US 1 sign

US 1 sign

(June 17, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will patch segments of pavement along US 1 (Conowingo Road) between MD 623 (Castleton Road) and Smith Road in Harford County next week.   

The work is expected to begin as soon as Monday, June 22 and will continue daily through Wednesday, June 24.  Crews will work 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. patching segments of pavement where needed along 1.5 miles of northbound and southbound US 1 with flaggers controlling two-way traffic on one lane. In case of inclement weather, the work will be performed on the next possible weekday.  

Plan ahead for extra travel time in the work zone.  The contractor for the $175,000 paving work on US 1 is Gray and Son, Inc. of Timonium.  

The State Highway Administration is  Serious About Safety​.  Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.​

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Patching Pavement on US 1/Conowingo Rd, Sth of Conowingo Dam, Harford Cty

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