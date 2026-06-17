Mountain Peaks Family Practice Shares Guidance on When Bug Bites Require Medical Attention

Utah County physician encourages families to recognize the warning signs that separate routine insect bites from those requiring medical care.

Most bug bites aren't emergencies, but they're also not something to ignore if they're getting worse instead of better.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Utah's hiking trails, campgrounds, parks and backyards fill with families this summer, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is encouraging residents to recognize when a seemingly minor insect bite may require medical attention.

Mosquitoes, bees, wasps, spiders and ticks are common throughout Utah during the warmer months. While most bites and stings cause only temporary itching or discomfort, some can develop into skin infections, trigger allergic reactions or lead to other complications if left untreated. According to Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice, the practice sees an increase in patients seeking care for insect bites, stings and related skin infections each summer as outdoor recreation peaks.

"Most bug bites aren't emergencies, but they're also not something to ignore if they're getting worse instead of better," said Dr. Durrans. "Increasing redness, swelling, warmth, drainage or fever can all be signs of infection, while difficulty breathing or swelling of the face or throat requires immediate emergency care."

Dr. Durrans recommends several simple precautions to reduce the risk of complications:

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent before spending time outdoors.

Wear long sleeves and pants when hiking through brush or tall grass.

Check adults, children and pets for ticks after spending time in wooded or grassy areas.

Wash bites with soap and water and avoid scratching, which can introduce bacteria into the skin.

Contact a physician if redness, swelling or pain continues to worsen after 24 to 48 hours, or if drainage or fever develops.

"Children are especially prone to secondary skin infections," Dr. Durrans added. "They scratch, the skin breaks, and bacteria get in—so a bite that looked minor on Monday can become something we need to treat by Wednesday. Catching it early usually makes treatment much simpler."

The goal is not to discourage outdoor recreation, Dr. Durrans said, but to help Utah families enjoy the summer safely.

"Knowing the warning signs and calling a family physician before a small problem becomes a bigger one is often all it takes," he said.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice provides comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages, including evaluation and treatment of insect bites, allergic reactions, skin infections and other common seasonal health concerns.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

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For more than three decades, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has provided comprehensive, patient-centered primary care to families throughout Utah County. Led by Dr. Robert Durrans, the practice emphasizes preventive medicine, accessible care and long-term physician relationships that help patients stay healthy through every stage of life.

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