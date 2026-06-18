Genesis of Macon Unveils Complimentary Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Select New Genesis Models

This free lifetime warranty ensures our clients can enjoy that excellence with complete confidence, knowing Genesis of Macon stands behind their vehicle for the long haul.” — General Manager

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis of Macon has announced the rollout of its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, now included with every qualifying new Genesis model sold at the dealership. This elevated ownership benefit reinforces the dealership’s commitment to delivering unmatched luxury, long‑term value, and exceptional peace of mind for drivers across Middle Georgia.

The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty provides extended protection for the most vital performance systems of a Genesis vehicle—including the engine, transmission, and drivetrain components. Offered at no additional cost, the program is designed to safeguard owners from unexpected repair expenses for the entire duration of their ownership.

“At Genesis of Macon, we believe true luxury extends far beyond the showroom,” said the general manager of Genesis of Macon. “This warranty is our promise to stand behind the craftsmanship and engineering of every qualifying Genesis we deliver. It’s about giving our clients confidence, security, and support for the road ahead.”

A wide selection of new Genesis of Macon models—including the G70, G80, G90, GV70, GV80, and GV90—may qualify for the program, provided they meet Genesis of Macon’s rigorous inspection and quality standards. The warranty is honored nationwide, allowing owners to receive covered repairs at any licensed repair facility.

Key Benefits of the Genesis of Macon Lifetime Powertrain Warranty:

Lifetime protection for as long as the original owner retains the vehicle

Zero added cost—included automatically with qualifying purchases

Nationwide service eligibility at certified repair facilities

Coverage of essential powertrain systems including engine, transmission, and drivetrain

Original‑owner exclusivity to help preserve long‑term value

A New Standard of Confidence for Genesis Owners

The introduction of this program aligns with Genesis of Macon’s mission to elevate the ownership experience through premium service, transparent value, and long‑term support. As Genesis continues to grow as a leader in luxury design and innovation, the dealership is expanding its offerings to meet the expectations of drivers seeking refinement paired with dependable protection.

“Every Genesis is engineered for excellence,” the general manager added. “This free lifetime warranty ensures our clients can enjoy that excellence with complete confidence, knowing Genesis of Macon stands behind their vehicle for the long haul.”

Customers can explore qualifying inventory and learn more about the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty by visiting GenesisOfMacon.com or visiting the dealership’s Macon, GA location.

Frequently Asked Questions — Genesis of Macon

What is the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty?

The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty at Genesis of Macon provides complimentary coverage for essential powertrain components—including the engine, transmission, and drive axle assemblies—on qualifying new Genesis vehicles. Coverage remains active for the entire duration of your ownership when the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule is followed.

Which vehicles qualify?

Eligibility applies to select new Genesis models purchased from Genesis of Macon. Electric vehicles, commercially used vehicles, and vehicles modified from factory specifications are not eligible. Contact the dealership for full qualification details.

Is there an extra charge?

No. The warranty is included at no additional cost with every qualifying new Genesis purchase from Genesis of Macon.

How do I keep the warranty active?

Owners must follow the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule, including oil and filter changes every 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes first). Keep all service receipts. A complimentary inspection is required every 30,000 miles at Genesis of Macon, with a 30‑day or 1,500‑mile grace period.

Can I service my Genesis elsewhere?

Yes. Routine maintenance may be completed at any licensed repair facility. However, the required 30,000‑mile inspections must be performed at Genesis of Macon. Always retain verifiable service records.

How do I file a claim?

Bring your vehicle and maintenance documentation to the Genesis of Macon service department. A technician will diagnose the issue, and if eligible, the repair will be processed through the warranty administrator.

Is the warranty transferable?

No. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty applies only to the original purchaser and cannot be transferred.

Where is Genesis of Macon located?

Genesis of Macon proudly serves customers across Macon, Warner Robins, Byron, and Middle Georgia.

3020 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

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