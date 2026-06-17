Nicolas Cage Didn't Found Loose Cannon Co. But He Accidentally Inspired It.

Nicolas Cage Meets Loose Cannon Co

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The feral digital agency built on a shared Nicolas Cage obsession turns a fan experience into a founder story, proving that great brands aren't built in boardrooms. They're built through human connection.Most marketing agencies start with a business plan. Loose Cannon Co. started with Nicolas Cage.This month, co-founder Briana Brugh traveled to Indiana Comic Con to participate in Nicolas Cage's first-ever fan photo experience, bringing with her something more than a camera: the origin story of the agency she built alongside co-founder Noah Charnow.What began less than a year ago as a shared appreciation for Nicolas Cage's unapologetic creativity eventually evolved into a friendship, a business partnership, and ultimately Loose Cannon Co., a digital marketing agency helping brands, founders, and creators build audiences through personality-driven marketing.During the event, Briana presented Cage's team with a custom Loose Cannon Co. gift package featuring original artwork, branded Flippy merchandise, and a collection of intentionally unconventional gifts representative of the agency's creative philosophy.While the photo itself marks a memorable milestone, the founders say the real story has little to do with celebrity and everything to do with what modern brands are missing. "People don't connect with polished corporate messaging. They connect with stories," said Briana. "The reason this moment resonated isn't because Nicolas Cage is famous. It's because thousands of people have attached personal memories, experiences, and emotions to his work. That's what every great brand is trying to achieve."As brands continue searching for ways to stand out in increasingly crowded digital spaces, Loose Cannon Co. believes the future belongs to companies willing to embrace authenticity, personality, and community over traditional marketing playbooks.Community must be the foundation.The agency specializes in social media marketing, creator partnerships, influencer management, public relations, content creation, paid media, and brand storytelling. The Nicolas Cage campaign serves as the agency's first large-scale founder-led storytelling activation, combining experiential marketing, public relations, creator content, social media, and earned media into a single narrative designed to demonstrate how modern attention is earned."We didn't build a brand around Nicolas Cage," said Noah Charnow. "We built a brand around the same qualities people admire in him: commitment, originality, creativity, and the willingness to do things differently. Loose Cannon Co. is our snakeskin jacket. It's a symbol of our individuality, and belief in freedom to create what people actually want to experience..Following the event, Loose Cannon Co. will publish behind-the-scenes content, a documentary-style social vlog, chronicling the unlikely chain of events that transformed an internet friendship into a growing agency.For brands navigating a crowded marketplace, the lesson is simple:The most valuable marketing asset isn't a celebrity, hell it’s not even an algorithm or adIt's simply a community of people who believe in your story enough to tell it for you.About Loose Cannon Co.Loose Cannon Co. is a full-service marketing agency specializing in creator partnerships, public relations, social media, paid media, content creation, and brand storytelling that turns audiences into communities and customers into advocates.Founded by Briana Brugh and Noah Charnow, the agency helps brands build communities through unconventional campaigns, strategic creativity, and unapologetically human marketing.Media Contact:Briana Brugh & Noah CharnowFounders, Loose Cannon Co.Seymourbuttz@ loosecannon.co LooseCannon.co

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