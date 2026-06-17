I-90 eastbound on-ramp reopened at Nodine (June 17, 2026)

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NODINE, Minn. – The eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp has reopened at Nodine after construction crews finished the reconstruction work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The eastbound I-90 on-ramp was closed and detoured May 11. It reopened on Wednesday, June 17. This work is part of a larger resurfacing and bridge replacement project on I-90.

Other work and detours in place include:

Westbound I-90 motorists near Dakota in Winona County will be detoured for about 2½ hours beginning at 11 p.m., June 17 for crews to place bridge beams that cross Winona County Road 101.

Winona County Road 101 is closed and detoured at the I-90 westbound bridge through late July. The detour route is Winona County Road 12 west at Dakota to Dakota Valley Drive east. It will open for about a month and then it is anticipated to close again with a detour from mid-August to mid-October.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down and avoid distractions.

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