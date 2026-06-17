Phoenix Metro Roofing Company Offers Up to $1,000 Off & 0% Financing for Roof Replacement

Tip Top Roofing Service performing professional roof replacement across Phoenix Metro. Up to $1,000 off + 0% financing available. ROC #355034. Tip Top Roofing Service crew replacing a residential roof in Phoenix Metro. Free inspections, up to $1,000 off, and 0% financing available. ROC #355034.

Tip Top Roofing Service helps Phoenix Metro homeowners replace aging roofs with up to $1,000 off, 0% financing & 150+ five-star reviews backing every job.

Phoenix roofs take a beating year-round. We make sure no homeowner has to wait on budget to get it fixed right.” — Lior Gabay

PHOENIX METRO, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Phoenix Metro homeowners with an aging roof, the decision to replace it rarely comes down to whether it needs to be done — it comes down to cost. Tip Top Roofing Service, a GAF Certified roofing company Phoenix Metro homeowners have trusted for over 10 years, is removing that barrier entirely. The company is now offering up to $1,000 off any new roof installation across Phoenix Metro, combined with 0% financing over 12 months — making professional roof replacement accessible to every household in the valley, regardless of budget.Why Phoenix Metro Homeowners Are Replacing Roofs Before Monsoon SeasonPhoenix Metro presents one of the most demanding roofing environments in North America. Rooftop surface temperatures regularly reach 155°F to 165°F throughout summer — far beyond the thermal tolerance of standard asphalt shingles. Combined with intense UV exposure that strips asphalt oils year after year, and monsoon winds that routinely exceed 60 mph, a roof that was installed 12 to 15 years ago is already operating on borrowed time.The cost of waiting is steep. Minor shingle damage and flashing gaps that go unaddressed through summer frequently become active leaks by August — triggering emergency repair costs, potential insurance claim complications, and interior water damage that a timely roof replacement would have prevented entirely. Tip Top Roofing Service's current offer gives Phoenix Metro homeowners a financial window to act before the season forces their hand.Limited-Time Offer: Up to $1,000 Off New Roof InstallationTip Top Roofing Service is currently offering up to $1,000 off any qualifying new roof replacement Phoenix Metro project — covering residential and commercial properties across Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Peoria, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, and 40+ Arizona cities. The offer applies to full roof replacements and new installations, with no hidden conditions and no pressure to decide on the spot.Every qualifying project also includes:• Free, no-obligation roof inspection and written estimate before any work begins• Up to 30-year material warranties on qualifying installations• Roofing materials selected and installed specifically for Arizona's extreme climate• Insurance claim assistance — Tip Top guides homeowners through the full claims process• Upfront pricing with no surprises — what is quoted is what is charged0% Financing Over 12 Months — Install Now, Pay on Your ScheduleFor homeowners who need a new roof but want to manage the cost over time, Tip Top Roofing Service offers 0% roof financing Phoenix Metro — available for a limited time alongside the $1,000 off promotion. Under this program, qualified homeowners have their roof installed immediately and pay zero interest for the full 12-month term.Key terms of the financing program:• 0% interest for 12 months on new roof installations• No forced monthly payments — pay monthly, quarterly, or in a lump sum• Combinable with the up to $1,000 off installation discount• Same-day and next-day inspection appointments available across Phoenix Metro• No obligation to proceed after the free estimate"Cost should never be the reason a Phoenix Metro homeowner puts off protecting their family with a roof that's past its prime," said Lior, owner of Tip Top Roofing Service. "The $1,000 off combined with 0% financing means a homeowner can get a premium, climate-engineered roof installed this week and pay for it on their own schedule. That's what we built this offer for."Full-Spectrum Roofing Services Across Phoenix MetroTip Top Roofing Service provides a complete range of residential and commercial roofing solutions across the Phoenix Metro area:• Roof Repair — fast response to leaks, missing shingles, and storm damage• Roof Replacement & Installation — premium materials engineered for Arizona heat and monsoon conditions• Roof Inspection — free, comprehensive assessments with written reports and photo documentation• Commercial Roofing — flat roofs, tile systems, repairs, and installations for retail, office, and warehouse properties• Residential Roofing — repairs, full replacements, and new installs backed by a satisfaction guarantee• Roof Renovation — restore aging roofs, improve energy efficiency, and extend service life150+ Five-Star Reviews — Phoenix Metro's Most Trusted RooferWith more than 150 five-star reviews across Google and Yelp, Tip Top Roofing Service has built one of the strongest reputations of any roofing contractor in the Phoenix Metro market. Homeowners consistently cite fast response times, honest communication, quality workmanship, and a crew that treats every property with respect — finishing on schedule, cleaning up completely, and standing behind the work long after the job is done.The company is GAF Certified, BBB Accredited, Yelp Verified, and holds active memberships in the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and Metro Phoenix Alliance — credentials that reflect a decade of consistent, verifiable performance across the valley.About Tip Top Roofing ServiceTip Top Roofing Service is a Scottsdale-based roofing contractor with over 10 years of experience serving Phoenix Metro and 40+ Arizona cities. Licensed under Arizona ROC #355034, GAF Certified, and BBB Accredited — the company specializes in residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, inspection, renovation, metal roofing, flat roofing, and gutter installation. All work is backed by up to 30-year material warranties, free inspections, and 0% financing options.How to Claim the OfferPhoenix Metro homeowners can schedule a free roof inspection and claim the up to $1,000 off offer by calling (480) 877-1643 or emailing info@tiptoproofingservice.com. Offer slots are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Roof Replacement Before & After — Tip Top Roofing Crew in Action | Phoenix Metro AZ

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