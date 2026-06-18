Travel Trends Podcast Summit V3 Reveals First Speakers from Thayer Ventures, Microsoft, Brand USA, Lonely Planet & More

Travel Trends Summit V3

Summit V3 expands to 2,500 complimentary registrations as partner support drives continued global growth of one of the travel industry’s leading virtual events

We are incredibly grateful to our partners who made it possible for us to expand attendance. The industry's response has exceeded our expectations and we're focused on creating a truly global forum.” — Dan Christian

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Trends Podcast today announced that its Virtual Summit V3 has expanded capacity to 2,500 free registrations, driven by overwhelming support from partners across the global travel industry.Taking place October 28 & 29, 2026, the Travel Trends Podcast Virtual Summit V3 will bring together travel leaders, innovators, technology pioneers, destination marketers, advisors, operators, and hospitality professionals to explore the future of travel through this year's theme: Beyond AI.As artificial intelligence rapidly moves from experimentation to implementation, the travel industry is entering a new phase of transformation. While AI remains a critical topic, travel leaders are increasingly focused on broader questions around customer behavior, distribution, loyalty, sustainability, and the future business models that will define the next decade. The Summit's Beyond AI theme is designed to explore these larger shifts and help organizations prepare for what comes next.The announcement marks another milestone in the event's growth. Since launching in 2024, the Travel Trends Summit has doubled attendance each year and has evolved into a global gathering of travel executives, entrepreneurs, investors, technologists, and destination leaders.This year's expansion to 2,500 free registrations reflects both the growing demand for meaningful conversations shaping the future of travel and the Travel Trends Podcast's commitment to making the event as accessible as possible. While attendance was ticketed in previous years, strong partner support has enabled the Summit to remove barriers to participation and provide complimentary access to travel professionals from around the world.The first wave of 30+ confirmed speakers includes leaders from some of the industry's most influential organizations, including:Chris Hemmeter, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Thayer VenturesShane O'Flaherty, Global Director, Travel & Hospitality, MicrosoftJanette Roush, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Chief AI Officer, Brand USAJake Peters, CTO & Co-Founder, ForaSusan DeBottis, VP & GM, Lonely PlanetStuart Greif, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Forbes Travel Guide"We are incredibly grateful to our partners who made it possible for us to expand attendance," said Dan Christian, Host and Founder of the Travel Trends Podcast. "The industry's response has exceeded our expectations. Beyond AI isn't just about technology, it's about understanding how travel itself will evolve. The organizations that succeed over the next decade will be the ones that can connect innovation, customer experience, operations, and human insight into a cohesive strategy. That's the conversation we're bringing together at this year's Summit."The Travel Trends Podcast would like to recognize the support and leadership of their partners including:TourRadar, Kaptio, Fora, Travel AI, Railbookers, Propellic, Belvera Partners, Pinerary, Tripian, Deloitte, TripRecos, iWander, GuestOS, Arival and PhocuswrightTogether, these organizations are helping create an accessible platform for meaningful conversations around innovation, technology, customer experience, distribution, sustainability, and the next era of travel transformation.Attendees Can Expect:Visionary keynote presentations from travel leaders and innovatorsExecutive panel discussions on the future of travelAI and emerging technology insightsTravel advisor, creator, and entrepreneur perspectivesDestination and tourism leadership sessionsNetworking opportunities with travel professionals from around the worldThe Summit is part of the Travel Trends Podcast's ongoing exploration of how the travel industry moves beyond AI adoption and prepares for the next decade of transformation, growth, disruption, and opportunity. Additional speakers and the full agenda will be shared in July.Registration is now open, with 2,500 complimentary passes available.For registration and the latest speaker announcements, visit: https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/travel-trends-summit-2026 Editor's Note: The Travel Trends Podcast recently appeared on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, reflecting the growing visibility of both the podcast and its expanding global community of travel industry leaders.###About Travel Trends PodcastTravel Trends Podcast is the #1 B2B travel podcast and a leading voice for the global travel industry. Hosted by Dan Christian, the show features conversations with travel executives, founders, innovators, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of travel. Through its podcast, events, partnerships, and media platform, Travel Trends delivers insights and ideas that help travel professionals stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Learn more at traveltrendspodcast.com.

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